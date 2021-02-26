“What If?” ⁠— it’s the age-old question people ask every day. Now, EA SPORTS has turned their heads to the same hypothetical, with a brand-new FIFA 21 Ultimate Team promo that is all set to dish out a new lineup of Live Cards.

There’s plenty of promos still in the bank for FIFA 21, including Carniball, FUT Birthday, and more, but it looks like EA SPORTS has gone for a new promo this time around.

Advertisement

This time around, the FIFA 21 publishers are asking “What If?” in another Live Card event which will allegedly be based around real-life football moments, like the popular Headliners event that ran earlier this year.

According to leaks, this will have a bit of a twist though, so that it doesn’t cross over with the win-based upgrades.

Advertisement

What If will apparently be based around “player objectives.”

EA has already confirmed the promo is on its way too, with a number of teasers spread across the FIFA 21 loading screen when booting up Ultimate Team.

Advertisement

Without further ado, here’s what we know about What If so far.

When will the “What If” promo begin?

EA SPORTS has confirmed that the “What If” countdown has already begun in FUT. That means we’re likely to see the first promo team ⁠— if that’s what the devs have planned ⁠— drop at 6pm GMT on Friday, February 26, according to the countdown.

Advertisement

The “What If” event should include a Live Card promo squad, as well as special packs, player SBCs, and more. The event will likely run for just over a week.

Read More: FIFA 21 Winter Refresh promo countdown

Either way, EA is keeping us updated through new clues in the Ultimate Team screen, and should confirm the dates there. Keep tuned on our Twitter accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see all the breaking news.

Advertisement

How new FIFA 21 promo works

The new promo ⁠— likely called “What If” according to the FUT loading screen ⁠— has been tipped as a ‘Live Card’ event similar to the Headliners promo.

That means any special cards released during the next week or so (probably set to be unveiled this Friday) will be “live” cards throughout the rest of the FIFA 21 cycle.

The key difference between these What If cards and Headliners, however, is they will reward “objectives” in live games, “instead of wins.”

“Similar to Headliners… [but] it’s based on objectives,” popular FIFA insider KingLangpard posted on Twitter ahead of the official What If reveal.

According to the leaks, upgrades will be handed out for match-based milestones. “Score a certain amount of goals in five games, the ATK/MID players get boosted stats,” the insider explained. “Clean sheets give GK/DEF boosts.”

Live Cards ✅ Similar to headliners ✅ Instead of Wins its based on objectives ✅ (team scores a certain amount of goals in 5 games the ATT/MID players get boosted stats. Clean sheets get GK/DEF boosted stats) Player news coming tomorrow ⌛#LangpardLeaks https://t.co/ztJZ02snLd pic.twitter.com/qIvaGyXbGw — #LangpardLeaks (@KingLangpard) February 24, 2021

What If player card leaks

Looking to get a cheeky look at all the “What If” cards coming in the new FUT promo early? Well, lucky you ⁠— we’ve already got a few peeks.

EA SPORTS has, as per usual, begun loading small teasers onto the Ultimate Team loading screen (pictured below). These include three cards, branded with three clubs: Sevilla, Wolfsburg, and Chelsea. Each also has one face stat or overall rating revealed too.

Read More: FIFA 21 Carniball 2021 countdown

The first (Sevilla) is a CAM with a “90” rating. The second (Wolfsburg) boasts a huge “94” pace, while the last early leaked What If card (Chelsea) has “89” defending.

If any more details leak, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Promo card design leak

The new promo card has already been uncovered in the FIFA 21 backend code as well, as datamined by Dexerto’s FutWatch. The branding is a rich purple mixed with black, white, and silver, with the word “FUT” and live arrows atop the card.

Here’s a first look at the new cards:

Official What If designs pic.twitter.com/8Fdm2qnBLe — FUT Watch (@FutWatch) February 26, 2021

Expected What If promo content

FIFA 21 players should expect a hefty chunk of Ultimate Team content when the new-look “What If” promo drops in late February, including:

1x “What If” live lineup

Player SBCs

Objective Players

Repeatable FUT Upgrade SBCs

Rare FUT Pack SBCs

Packs & Lighting Rounds

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s brand new promo, so far. This looks like it could be a fan-favorite event with plenty of top-tier cards, so make sure you’re ready with plenty of packs, coins, and SBC fodder.

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.