FIFA 21 Rulebreakers countdown LIVE: leaks, promo start time, predictions - Dexerto

EA SPORTS has begun officially unveiling this year’s Halloween promo event for Ultimate Team, and it looks like we’ll actually be getting something a little out of the ordinary in FIFA 21… “Rulebreakers.” Here’s everything we know so far.

The last few years have seen Ultimate Scream rule the last weeks of October. The Halloween themed promo has been trotted out in Ultimate Team for the last three years, but the special event’s ‘reign of terror’ seems to be coming to an end.

Instead, a new “Rulebreakers” promo seems to be looming on the horizon.

EA SPORTS teased the event on Twitter on Oct. 21, with only three letters ⁠— two Rs and an S ⁠— and a fragmented FUT card. Soon after, Dexerto dataminer FutWatch confirmed the hidden word would eventually spell out ‘Rulebreakers.’

I can confirm that the new promo is called Rulebreakers EA accidentally leaked it in the code — FUT Watch (@FutWatch) October 21, 2020

When will the “Rulebreakers” promo begin?

FIFA’s spooky Ultimate Team promo ⁠— or at least, what Dexerto assumes is replacing the Ultimate Scream event this time around ⁠— is still based around Halloween. That means the promo will start this week, on Friday, October 23.

The event should run for just over a week, past the Halloween weekend.

If the timing on the “Rulebreakers” promo is the same as FUT’s spooky Ultimate Scream, we should see it last for just over a week. That means any special packs, challenges, and promo deals that hit Ultimate Team will last until November 2.

We’ll likely get a first-look reveal of the new promo event, and an upgraded team along with it, ahead of that 6pm Friday release time. Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see the news.

The next #FIFA21 promo is set to kick off this Friday! "RULEBREAKERS" … what could it be for? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/F1qnR51Q0O — FIFA 21 News (@UltimateTeamUK) October 21, 2020

Rulebreakers predictions: new FIFA 21 upgrades?

Here’s where it gets a little tricky ⁠— EA SPORTS hasn’t really given us any clues about the potential upgrade team beyond the name. In fact, they haven’t even given us that yet, and we had to rely on Ultimate Team leaks to learn the truth.

That being said, it does sound like “Rulebreakers” could be one of two things. The first is those ‘destroyer’ players who pick up cards left and right, get stuck in on the pitch, and just rule the roost with their imposing presence in-game.

This is backed up by the promo’s background pitch line; it’s been crossed.

The second could be more meta. The title, ‘Rulebreakers,’ could refer to cards being pulled out of position, and breaking the rules. Maybe we’ll see a 90+ pace center back ⁠— lord knows this meta needs one ⁠— or a 99 physical wingback upgrade.

Possible ‘Rulebreaker’ players

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Diego Costa (Atlético Madrid)

Pepe (Arsenal)

Richarlison (Everton)

Erik Lamela (Tottenham)

David Luiz (Arsenal)

Luis Suarez (Atlético Madrid)

Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Arturo Vidal (Juventus)

Nigel de Jong (Al-Shahania)

Hatem Ben Arfa (Bordeaux)

Radja Nainggolan (Inter Milan)

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s new Rulebreakers Halloween promo so far. Make sure if you’ve got a few FUT coins saved up you keep them in your back pocket; there could be some cracking cards on the way!

We'll update this article when the promo begins.