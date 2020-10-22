 FIFA 21 Rulebreakers countdown LIVE: leaks, promo start time, predictions - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers promo countdown: leaks, start time, predictions

Published: 22/Oct/2020 2:13

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team Rulebreakers

EA SPORTS has begun officially unveiling this year’s Halloween promo event for Ultimate Team, and it looks like we’ll actually be getting something a little out of the ordinary in FIFA 21… “Rulebreakers.” Here’s everything we know so far.

The last few years have seen Ultimate Scream rule the last weeks of October. The Halloween themed promo has been trotted out in Ultimate Team for the last three years, but the special event’s ‘reign of terror’ seems to be coming to an end.

Instead, a new “Rulebreakers” promo seems to be looming on the horizon.

EA SPORTS teased the event on Twitter on Oct. 21, with only three letters ⁠— two Rs and an S ⁠— and a fragmented FUT card. Soon after, Dexerto dataminer FutWatch confirmed the hidden word would eventually spell out ‘Rulebreakers.’

When will the “Rulebreakers” promo begin?

FIFA’s spooky Ultimate Team promo ⁠— or at least, what Dexerto assumes is replacing the Ultimate Scream event this time around ⁠— is still based around Halloween. That means the promo will start this week, on Friday, October 23.

The event should run for just over a week, past the Halloween weekend.

If the timing on the “Rulebreakers” promo is the same as FUT’s spooky Ultimate Scream, we should see it last for just over a week. That means any special packs, challenges, and promo deals that hit Ultimate Team will last until November 2.

We’ll likely get a first-look reveal of the new promo event, and an upgraded team along with it, ahead of that 6pm Friday release time. Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see the news.

Rulebreakers predictions: new FIFA 21 upgrades?

Here’s where it gets a little tricky ⁠— EA SPORTS hasn’t really given us any clues about the potential upgrade team beyond the name. In fact, they haven’t even given us that yet, and we had to rely on Ultimate Team leaks to learn the truth.

That being said, it does sound like “Rulebreakers” could be one of two things. The first is those ‘destroyer’ players who pick up cards left and right, get stuck in on the pitch, and just rule the roost with their imposing presence in-game.

This is backed up by the promo’s background pitch line; it’s been crossed.

The second could be more meta. The title, ‘Rulebreakers,’ could refer to cards being pulled out of position, and breaking the rules. Maybe we’ll see a 90+ pace center back ⁠— lord knows this meta needs one ⁠— or a 99 physical wingback upgrade.

Possible ‘Rulebreaker’ players

  • Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
  • Diego Costa (Atlético Madrid)
  • Pepe (Arsenal)
  • Richarlison (Everton)
  • Erik Lamela (Tottenham)
  • David Luiz (Arsenal)
  • Luis Suarez (Atlético Madrid)
  • Harry Maguire (Manchester United)
  • Arturo Vidal (Juventus)
  • Nigel de Jong (Al-Shahania)
  • Hatem Ben Arfa (Bordeaux)
  • Radja Nainggolan (Inter Milan)
FIFA 21 richarlison
EA SPORTS
Everton striker Richarlison is a good Premier League shout for the “Rulebreakers” team.

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s new Rulebreakers Halloween promo so far. Make sure if you’ve got a few FUT coins saved up you keep them in your back pocket; there could be some cracking cards on the way!

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 4 live: Rashford, Werner, Florenzi, more

Published: 21/Oct/2020 18:00 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 18:15

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 is now four weeks in, and that means Team of the Week 4 has arrived in Ultimate Team. Here’s everything we know about the mid-week promo, including the new TOTW 4 players, release time, and more.

Last week, TOTW was all about international football. This time, we’re back to domestic leagues ⁠— something most fans are always happy about ⁠— and football stars around the world got back into the goal-scoring flow, right off the bat.

Here’s everything you need to know about the mid-week promo.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 4

Team of the Week 4 FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
The fourth Team of the Week (TOTW) squad in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

While there’s no arguing that a large majority of players in this week’s TOTW aren’t too exciting, there are a couple of really nice cards included, such as a Marcus Rashford In-Form that’s been position-changed from LM to ST.

Timo Werner and Ederson will definitely pique the interest of Premier League FUT fans, while the likes of Florenzi will definitely get his Ones to Watch owners excited.

Team of the Week 4 start time

On October 21, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS released the fourth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year’s annual release. The promo began at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM UK, as per usual.

These boosted player upgrades are now announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21, unlike previous years. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account for full coverage of every TOTW, starting with predictions, leaks, and a countdown.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the difference for Milan against their arch-rivals last weekend.
EA SPORTS
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the difference for Milan against their arch-rivals last weekend.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 4 leaks

As with the last few weeks, a few of the TOTW 4 cards released Wednesday had already been leaked online on Twitter and Reddit. OTW cards Timo Werner, Alessandro Florenzi and Victor Osimhen are all reportedly included.

Here’s the full list of FIFA 21 cards that have leaked:

  • Marcus Rashford
  • Timo Werner
  • Mikel Oyarzabal
  • Zlatan Ibrahimović
  • Alessandro Florenzi
  • Victor Osimhen

The leaks, which were first posted by itsZTradingx on Twitter early on Wednesday morning, also hinted Kylian Mbappé ⁠— who scored twice in a 4–0 win against Nîmes ⁠— won’t actually be included in the TOTW despite his performance.

EA SPORTS also made a bit of bluster on their own too; the FIFA 21 publishers leaked one of the IF cards already, by upgrading Florenzi’s stats a full day before TOTW 4 drops. FIFA fans were quick to pick up on the mistake.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 4 predictions

Timo Werner led the way for Chelsea in a 3–3 draw with Southampton, while iconic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic declared fans “deserve to see him live” while banging in two against rivals Inter Milan on Saturday. 

Here’s our list of predictions. Now that the official team has been released, check to see how many we guessed correctly.

Marcus Rashford is one big Premier League name that could make it into TOTW 4 this week.
EA SPORTS
Marcus Rashford is one big Premier League name that could make it into TOTW 4 this week.
  • Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid
  • Konstantinos Lamprou – RKC Waalwijk
  • Connor Goldson – Rangers
  • Djene – Getafe
  • Marc-Oliver Kempf – Stuttgart 
  • Joakim Mæhle – Genk
  • Nick Lima – San Jose Earthquakes
  • Angelino – RB Leipzig 
  • Tommaso Augello – Sampdoria
  • Raphael Holzhauser – K Beerschot VA
  • Yangel Herrera – Granada CF
  • Dusan Tadic – Ajax
  • Magnus Wolff Eikrem – Molde
  • Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich
  • Hirving Lozano – Napoli
  • Jonathan Bamba – Lillie
  • Pablo Sarabia – PSG
  • Hiroaki Okuno – Meiji Yasuda
  • Marcus Rashford – Manchester United
  • Memphis Depay – Lyon
  • Timo Werner – Chelsea
  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan
  • Stevie May – St Johnstone

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 4. How did we do?