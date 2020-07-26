EA strikes FIFA 21 leaks as gameplay, beta footage & menus revealed

EA SPORTS have been forced to hit many YouTube videos and Twitter posts with copyright strikes after a flood of apparent FIFA 21 content leaked online.

Just about everybody interested in the game have been patiently waiting for fresh details to emerge, after EA promised August would be a big month for announcements.

Advertisement

Career Mode, Ultimate Team, Volta, Pro Clubs, and gameplay will all get official reveals, as detailed in a previous post from them.

That being said, it looks like some official snaps and videos from the highly anticipated title have spilled online, giving fans a first-look at the action.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 details leaked

On July 25, the game's community were delighted to see tons of info revealed ahead of schedule. Yet, none of it came from official sources.

Instead, it appears that a source has unveiled bits and pieces without approval. These leaks have included menu screens, featuring Kylian Mbappe on the left side and a new purple color scheme.

Most leaked gameplay footage has been taken down due to copyright strikes by EA. From what we can gauge, it looked a lot faster than FIFA 20. Some streamers, like Nepenthez, have been left encouraged by what they have seen.

Advertisement

He said: "Maybe I fall for it every year, maybe this year it's actually different.... but either way, I'm at 100% Hype level for FIFA 21. The news / leaks I'm seeing today have put me over the edge with it."

Maybe I fall for it every year, maybe this year it's actually different....



but either way, I'm at 100% Hype level for #FIFA21



The news / leaks I'm seeing today have put me over the edge with it. — NepentheZ (@NepentheZ) July 25, 2020

The game, however, is quite a while away from its October 9 release date, but fans can expect a lot to change between now and then. After all, even official demo gameplay differs from the real deal.

There's no way of telling whether or not these leaks are actually from the devs themselves. Everybody should take it all with a pinch of salt for the time being.

Advertisement

After seeing many leaks have been taken down swiftly by EA, we have reached out to them for comment.

Should they give official comment on the situation, in a statement to Dexerto or publicly, we'll keep you in the loop @UltimateTeamUK.