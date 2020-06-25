EA respond to missing FIFA 20 FUT Champs rewards

EA SPORTS have responded to claims that FUT Champions rewards were not rolled out correctly for Xbox One players on June 24.

As regular competitors in the Weekend League will know by now, the odd issue can crop up from time to time in regards to the packs they should receive for their performances. That being said, when it does happen, not many are ever pleased by the error.

The same could be said for this week's competition as well, as hundreds of Xbox One players claimed their Summer Heat 3 Player Pack was not received. Other problems have also been flagged, too.

A day after the reward packs and red player picks rolled out, EA have now confirmed that there is an issue and are looking into the matter.

Using their official FIFA Direct Communication social media account, they said: "We're aware of the issue affecting players who finished Elite in Weekend League on Xbox, who have not received their Summer Heat 3 Player Pack."

Stay tuned to this thread for further updates. — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) June 25, 2020

With developers now looking into the problem, members of the community should expect some sort of compensation in the near future. That's what tends to happen when this sort of thing arises.

That being said, other FUT Club Owners have revealed the issues might stretch further than just Elite rank on Xbox One. Replying to that tweet, one said:"Gold 2 didn’t get 90+" and another posted: "The gold 2+ rewards are also glitched." Others have chimed in, flagging problems with red player picks as well.

Finish elite they said pic.twitter.com/eMyicFyCmp — Gohar Shah (@gohar_shah) June 25, 2020

Once we have more information on the matter, we'll be the first to let you know on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK – so keep an eye on the feed.

Hopefully, the correct rewards people deserve will be ready to claim in Ultimate Team soon enough.