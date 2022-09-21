EA confirms FIFA 23 & Ted Lasso crossover with playable AFC Richmond

EA SPORTS has announced that FIFA 23 and Ted Lasso will finally be coming together for a much-anticipated partnership that will see the show’s beloved team and manager become playable.

Fans of both FIFA and Ted Lasso have been begging for the two brands to unite, and thanks to a partnership between Warner Bros. and EA SPORTS — the rumored dream is finally about to become a reality.

FIFA 23 is nearly on the horizon, and fans have been hit with a feelgood bombshell as they’ve learned that the Ted Lasso crossover is real.

It’s set to be a whopping collaboration that will see the show’s AFC Richmond team become playable in multiple game modes as well as have Ted Lasso himself as a pickable manager in the game.

Ted Lasso & AFC Richmond will be playable in FIFA 23

As Ted Lasso’s Dani Rojas always says: “Football is life.” This point will be hammered home in FIFA 23 when the man himself, along with the rest of the AFC Richmond team will be usable across Career Mode, Kick Off, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons.

“I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them. As long-time fans of EA SPORTS FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas,” said show star and creator, Jason Sudeikis.

“Our cast and crew work tremendously hard on this show, and we are flattered that it resonates with so many folks. We look forward to our fans having the opportunity to play with, play as, and even play against their favorite AFC Richmond characters,” he added.



As well as making the team and manager playable elements in FIFA 23, the team’s famous Nelson Road stadium, doubling as Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park ground, will also feature.

EA and Warner Bros. have also confirmed that players can expect plenty of unlockable items pertaining to Ted Lasso in Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs: “This includes Ted Lasso and Coach Beard manager items, AFC Richmond kits and other FUT club and stadium vanity items including badges, flags and more, in addition to Nelson Road Stadium being included in Pro Clubs.”

In typical Roy Kent fashion, the character’s cast member, Brett Goldstein, was thrilled to be in the game: “It is so f***ing cool to be in FIFA. I’m not sure this is going to help dispel the CGI rumors but f*** it, totally worth it,” said Emmy Award-winner Brett Goldstein, who plays AFC Richmond player Roy Kent. “I look forward to beating my nephew in a game with me as Roy Kent and him as Jamie Tartt. He’s gonna be furious.”

This will likely be music to the ears of many FIFA 23 fans ahead of the game’s release and the title is shaping up to be a big one as EA waves goodbye to the FIFA license.

