FIFA 23 leaks suggests Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond is in upcoming game

FIFA 23 fans could be in for a treat if they’re Ted Lasso fans as the hit comedy could be destined for the upcoming football game.

The impact that Ted Lasso has had is unfathomable as the underdog story of an American football coach with no idea about the beautiful game coming to manage in the Premier League has taken the world by storm over the last few years.

Ted Lasso has won countless awards and its strong ties to football have had fans constantly campaigning for the show to feature in EA SPORTS FIFA franchise.

Thanks to a new image revealed by a Reddit user, this concept could be closer to reality than ever before.

FIFA 23 to include Ted Lasso?

“Football is life,” are the immortal words spoken by the popular character from the show – Dani Rojas – and for many, this is the case as they spend hours upon hours each year battling away in FUT Champions and Divisions Rivals.

FIFA 23 will be the final EA SPORTS football game to carry the official branding before it’s dropped, and the addition of Ted Lasso could make it a memorable one.

According to a screenshot from the official Ted Lasso subreddit, AFC Richmond, the show’s fictional team the series is based around, will feature in FIFA 23 in some form or another.

In-between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal you can see AFC Richmond sandwiched between the two, established Premier League teams, possibly indicating that the club might be usable, or elements of the team will feature.

Now, it’s very clear that this isn’t a ton of information to go on, and there’s always the possibility that the team’s name has been mistakenly put into the game and accidentally left in.

There’s also the chance that this is completely fanmade but very convincing.

As with all rumors, take this with a pinch of salt, and, hopefully, EA can deliver the news that all FIFA 23 and Ted Lasso fans have been waiting for in the last few years – especially with Ted Lasso Season 3 on the horizon.