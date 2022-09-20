Ted Lasso set for FIFA 23 crossover as face scan images surface

More concrete evidence has emerged to indicate that Ted Lasso will appear in FIFA 23 in some form.

Arguably the most famous soccer coach in the world, Ted Lasso has taken the world by storm with his wholesome attitude and quirky approach to coaching a brand new sport.

Ted and AFC Richmond will be returning to the small screen in the upcoming third and final season of Ted Lasso.

However, it’s possible that fans of Ted and his players will not have to wait too long to see their favorite coach on the sidelines of the pitch.

Ted Lasso teases face scans for FIFA 23

Despite rumors that Ted and AFC Richmond might appear in the latest FIFA game in some capacity, there has not yet been a concrete announcement.

However, the official Ted Lasso Twitter account gave a very strong hint that the coach himself is set to join the gaming world.

The back of what appears to be Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudekis’s head is shown in front of a massive face scan array, which would be used to take an image of his face for use in the game.

The caption seems to erase any doubt what the scan would be for “Look out, Mario! You’re not the only pixelated man with a mustache who never knows where the tube is taking him…”

This is clearly a reference to the Nintendo character Mario, and referring to himself as “pixelated” would be an obvious indication that the face scan would be pixelated as well.

The kicker, of course, is that the official account for FIFA responded with an eyes emoji.

Although nothing has been confirmed, it would certainly appear that something is cooking on the virtual pitch at AFC Richmond.