How to complete Powell & Correa FIFA 21 Community TOTS objectives - Dexerto

The football season is wrapping up, and that means FIFA 21’s Team of the Season promotion is around the corner. EA SPORTS started things with a bang by releasing Community TOTS objectives challenges for Nick Powell and Angel Correa.

It’s hard to believe the football season is already winding down, but here we are with only a handful of games left in most leagues around the world.

To celebrate the end of another successful season despite all the hardship and controversy surrounding it, EA SPORTS announced some early TOTS news, including the FIFA 21 Community & EFL TOTS cards, as well as the Federico Chiesa Community TOTS SBC.

To keep the ball rolling, they’ve also dropped two stellar FIFA 21 Community TOTS objectives challenges.

The first one allows players to get their hands on a new and improved version of Stoke City’s crown jewel, Nick Powell, while the second is all Atletico Madrid speedster Angel Correa.

FIFA 21 Nick Powell TOTS Objectives

Nick Powell TOTS in-game stats

Nick Powell TOTS Objectives & rewards

Nick Powell’s Community TOTS Objectives card is well-rounded with lots to like. His stats are off the charts and he’s relatively easy to obtain. Plus, he’s got the added benefit of being an EFL Championship player, which could work well for players with niche squads.

Naturally, that means most of the objectives will require players from the same league and even the same background. Here are all the details.

Midfield Magic

Assist 10 goals using EFL Championship Midfielders in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals)

Reward: Gold Pack & 300 XP

EFL Excellence

Score in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) with at least 1 player from each EFL league in your starting squad: Championship, League One, League Two

Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player & 300 XP

Championship Class

Score using EFL Championship players in 5 separate Squad Battles Wins on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals)

Reward: Premium Gold Pack & 300 XP

Potters’ Passer

Assist with a Through Ball using English players in 8 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals)

Reward: Electrum Players Pack & 300 XP

FIFA 21 Angel Correa TOTS Objectives

Angel Correa TOTS in-game stats

Angel Correa TOTS Objectives & rewards

Angel Correa’s Community TOTS card has better pace and dribbling than Nick Powell’s, which makes it a better fit for tricksters and speed demons, as well as players with La Liga squads.

The objectives are a little more demanding, which is to be expected for the slightly better card. However, they’re not too difficult, and the rewards make them all the more worthwhile.

Perfect Passing

Assist 7 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge

Reward: Gold Pack & 300 XP

Finest Finish

Score 5 Finesse goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge

Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack & 300 XP

Seasoned Scorer

Score 14 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge

Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player & 300 XP

Winning Ways

Win 8 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge

Reward: Premium Gold Pack & 300 XP

Scoring Streak

Score in 12 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Community Challenge

Reward: Electrum Players Pack & 300 XP

Nick Powell and Angel Correa’s Community TOTS cards are available until April 30, which isn’t too far away. If you don’t want to miss out, you better start chipping away at the objectives!

