How to complete Zapata FIFA 21 Community TOTS SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA has rolled out another brand new SBC for the Community Team of the Season promo, this time for Columbian striker Duvan Zapata and we’ve got all the details on stats, requirements, price, solutions and more you’ll need to get it done nice and quick.

The Team of the Season (or TOTS) promo is one of the biggest events we see during the FIFA game cycle, and that hasn’t changed in 2021 either, with a slew of new cards in packs, SBCs, and Objectives.

EA released the Community and EFL TOTS squads on April 23 and on April 24 we got a very nice 90 OVR Zapata card as the latest SBC offering. So, lets get into stats and the short list of requirements to get done.

Zapata Community TOTS SBC stats

Zapata Community TOTS SBC: requirements & cost

Zapata Community TOTS SBC: price & solutions

Below we’ll be posting the cheapest total price and some solutions to this SBC as soon as they become available, so be sure to check back soon. As always, none of our suggestions will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

This article is currently being updated…