Best full-backs to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto

Defending is more important than ever in FIFA 21, so you need the right players to back up your actions. Here, we’re running through our top recommendations for full backs in Ultimate Team, the perfect men to get forward and support the attacks but remain solid in defense when required.
Long gone are the days of holding X/A and being able to successfully jockey an opponent away from goal. Recent FIFA titles have made manual defending seriously important, with defenders left to strafe, jockey and slide when instructed to – and not when the AI does it for you.
This means you need the right players to back up your defensive actions. Ideally, a full-back will be quick and have high defensive stats, as well as decent crossing/passing to launch your attacks forward.
The problem is that the best come with seriously high price tags. For this list, we’re going to avoid the most expensive full-backs, because most players can’t afford them. We obviously recommend Trent Alexander-Arnold, but he’s pretty pricey at the moment.
We’re also going to try and vary leagues and nationalities, meaning whatever team you’re building, there’ll be a player for you to consider.
Prices (taken from FUTBIN) are live, so expect to see some fluctuations if you decide to go for these cards. All stats are also provided by FUTBIN. The list is also in no particular order.
Best cheap full-backs in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
Sergio Reguilon – Tottenham Hotspur
OVR: 83
Price: 2,500 on PS4, 3,400 on Xbox and 3,500 on PC
Ricardo Pereira – Leicester City
OVR: 85
Price: 12,500 on PS4, 16,400 on Xbox and 14,000 on PC
Juan Bernat – PSG
OVR: 83
Price: 1,900 on PS4, 2,200 on Xbox and 2,000 on PC
Youcef Atal – Stade Rennais
OVR: 79
Price: 900 on PS4, 1,000 on Xbox and 1,100 on PC
Juan Cuadrado – Juventus (Piemonte Calcio)
OVR: 81
Price: 11,000 on PS4, 8,000 on Xbox and 10,000 on PC
Nico Schulz – Borussia Dortmund
OVR: 80
Price: 3,600 on PS4, 3,000 on Xbox and 5,000 on PC
Yuri Berchiche – Athletic Club Bilbao
OVR: 83
Price: 1,800 on PS4, 2,200 on Xbox and 2,000 on PC
Alejandro Grimaldo – Benfica
OVR: 84
Price: 1,800 on PS4, 2,200 on Xbox and 2,000 on PC
