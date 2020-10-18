 Best full-backs to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto
FIFA

Best full-backs to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Published: 18/Oct/2020 17:37

by Joe Craven
Trent Alexander Arnold in FIFA 21 next to logo
EA Sports

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

Defending is more important than ever in FIFA 21, so you need the right players to back up your actions. Here, we’re running through our top recommendations for full backs in Ultimate Team, the perfect men to get forward and support the attacks but remain solid in defense when required.

Long gone are the days of holding X/A and being able to successfully jockey an opponent away from goal. Recent FIFA titles have made manual defending seriously important, with defenders left to strafe, jockey and slide when instructed to – and not when the AI does it for you.

This means you need the right players to back up your defensive actions. Ideally, a full-back will be quick and have high defensive stats, as well as decent crossing/passing to launch your attacks forward.

The problem is that the best come with seriously high price tags. For this list, we’re going to avoid the most expensive full-backs, because most players can’t afford them. We obviously recommend Trent Alexander-Arnold, but he’s pretty pricey at the moment.

We’re also going to try and vary leagues and nationalities, meaning whatever team you’re building, there’ll be a player for you to consider.

Prices (taken from FUTBIN) are live, so expect to see some fluctuations if you decide to go for these cards. All stats are also provided by FUTBIN. The list is also in no particular order.

Best cheap full-backs in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Sergio Reguilon – Tottenham Hotspur

Sergio Reguilon FIFA 21 stats in FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Reguilon signed for Spurs this season, and is a top Premier League option at left-back.

OVR: 83

Price: 2,500 on PS4, 3,400 on Xbox and 3,500 on PC

Ricardo Pereira – Leicester City

Ricardo Pereira FIFA 21 stats in FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Ricardo Pereira is one of the highest-rated RBs in the PL, but is available very cheaply.

OVR: 85

Price: 12,500 on PS4, 16,400 on Xbox and 14,000 on PC

Juan Bernat – PSG

Juan Bernat stats in FIFA 21 from FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Juan Bernat is probably your best LB option for Ligue 1 teams, and one of the best for Spanish XIs.

OVR: 83

Price: 1,900 on PS4, 2,200 on Xbox and 2,000 on PC

Youcef Atal – Stade Rennais

Youcef Atal FIFA 21 stats from FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Youcef Atal, with no stats below 70, is the perfect all-round full-back, and an absolute bargain.

OVR: 79

Price: 900 on PS4, 1,000 on Xbox and 1,100 on PC

Juan Cuadrado – Juventus (Piemonte Calcio)

Juan Cuadrado FIFA 21 stats from FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Cuadrado is infamous in FIFA circles, featuring as a rapid winger in past games. His switch to RB means he’s an excellent, pacy full-back.

OVR: 81

Price: 11,000 on PS4, 8,000 on Xbox and 10,000 on PC

Nico Schulz – Borussia Dortmund

Nico Schulz FIFA 21 stats from FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Nico Schulz has long been a pacy full-back in FIFA, and this year’s game is no different.

OVR: 80

Price: 3,600 on PS4, 3,000 on Xbox and 5,000 on PC

Yuri Berchiche – Athletic Club Bilbao

Yuri Berchiche's FIFA 21 stats in FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Yuri Berchiche is a seriously cheap option for LB, and boasts seriously good all-round stats.

OVR: 83

Price: 1,800 on PS4, 2,200 on Xbox and 2,000 on PC

Alejandro Grimaldo – Benfica

Alejandro Grimaldo FIFA 21 stats in FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Grimaldo rounds off our full-back list, taking the top spot when it comes to Portuguese top-flight defenders.

OVR: 84

Price: 1,800 on PS4, 2,200 on Xbox and 2,000 on PC

That brings our list of best full-backs in FIFA 21 to a close. For more FIFA 21 guides, news, leaks, and more – follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.

FIFA

How to snipe players in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Published: 17/Oct/2020 18:06 Updated: 17/Oct/2020 18:09

by Joe Craven
FIFA 21 logo on Transfer Market
EA Sports

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

Over the years, ‘sniping’ has grown to be an excellent method of acquiring players for below their usual BIN price. Here’s everything you need to know to master it in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The community dislike of Ultimate Team price ranges still hasn’t died away completely but, as you’d expect, FIFA’s fan base has figured out how trading can still be performed in the market’s conditions.

Acquiring players just before they enter a Team of the Week is as reliable as ever, but picking up true bargains has become more difficult as price ranges seek to inhibit the coin buying/selling trade.

FIFA 21 Transfer Market HUB
EA Sports
With millions of items on the market, bargains are there to be found.

One way around this is ‘sniping’ – the act of intentionally searching below a player’s typical buy it now (BIN) price, and then acting quickly to finalize the purchase. Here, we’re going to break down how to do it, and how it can benefit you and your Ultimate Team bank.

Step One: Pick your player and work out his usual price

First off, you need to pick the player you want. This can be for trading, or for use in your team. You won’t want to pick a player too expensive and rare, as there simply won’t be the quantity of that player on the market. Players will also be more careful to get their money’s worth when listing a better, rarer player. We’ve gone for Raphinha of Leeds United.

Rpahinha in FUT 21 Transfer Market
EA Sports
Raphinha is a steal for just a few thousand coins.

Step Two: Lower your price

As you can see, there are hundreds of cards available for 2,700 coins. We know off the bat, then, that this is too high. We’d recommend dropping the price search by about 10%, which in this case will take our searches down to about 2,400 coins.

Step Three: Buy it now

For this price, there are just a couple of options, both at the very beginning of their one hour on the market. These will sell very rapidly, so it’s up to you to act fast and ‘buy it now’. Internet will probably matter in this scenario, so if your console or PC is pretty slow, the web app might offer you more luck.

In terms of actually pushing the buttons quickly to buy the player, practice makes perfect. You’ll need to select the player, move down to Buy Now, then move up to ‘Yes’. The best way to do it is to practice.

Raphinha in FIFA 21 Transfer Market
EA Sports
Raphinha is available even cheaper.

However, we should stress that it’s not this simple. A lot of the time, searching below a player’s BIN price, you’ll be met with the message tell you there are no players available at that price.

Unfortunately, you cannot just spam the search button and be taken to the players available as they are listed – you have to alternate between a couple of prices. In this Raphinha example, you’ll probably need to alternate between about 2,300 and 2,400 coins. We even found one for 2,100 coins – 600 coins below the value we know he can sell for.

Raphinha BIN price in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
EA Sports
Some bargains are available, even in players’ given price ranges.

What to bear in mind when sniping in FIFA Ultimate Team

If you’re sniping to trade, remember EA’s 5% tax. Buying a player at 2,900 coins and selling them for 3,000 is pointless, as you’ll only get 2,850 coins for the sale. This is why we recommend going about 10% below their standard BIN price, or lower.

Next, sniping is difficult with more valuable players. There are fewer of them, and players will be more cautious when listing a highly valuable player. That doesn’t mean it’s impossible, it’ll just require more patience.

Finally, remember players’ values change. Buying a Raphinha today for 2,400 coins might be a good deal, but tomorrow he could only be worth 2,200 coins. Be intelligent and work quickly.

Once you master sniping, it can be a seriously useful way of saving coins. Be realistic though, as price ranges means the days of finding a 100k player for 10k are long behind us.