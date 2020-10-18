Best full-backs to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto

Defending is more important than ever in FIFA 21, so you need the right players to back up your actions. Here, we’re running through our top recommendations for full backs in Ultimate Team, the perfect men to get forward and support the attacks but remain solid in defense when required.

Long gone are the days of holding X/A and being able to successfully jockey an opponent away from goal. Recent FIFA titles have made manual defending seriously important, with defenders left to strafe, jockey and slide when instructed to – and not when the AI does it for you.

This means you need the right players to back up your defensive actions. Ideally, a full-back will be quick and have high defensive stats, as well as decent crossing/passing to launch your attacks forward.

The problem is that the best come with seriously high price tags. For this list, we’re going to avoid the most expensive full-backs, because most players can’t afford them. We obviously recommend Trent Alexander-Arnold, but he’s pretty pricey at the moment.

We’re also going to try and vary leagues and nationalities, meaning whatever team you’re building, there’ll be a player for you to consider.

Prices (taken from FUTBIN) are live, so expect to see some fluctuations if you decide to go for these cards. All stats are also provided by FUTBIN. The list is also in no particular order.

Best cheap full-backs in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Sergio Reguilon – Tottenham Hotspur

OVR: 83

Price: 2,500 on PS4, 3,400 on Xbox and 3,500 on PC

Ricardo Pereira – Leicester City

OVR: 85

Price: 12,500 on PS4, 16,400 on Xbox and 14,000 on PC

Juan Bernat – PSG

OVR: 83

Price: 1,900 on PS4, 2,200 on Xbox and 2,000 on PC

Youcef Atal – Stade Rennais

OVR: 79

Price: 900 on PS4, 1,000 on Xbox and 1,100 on PC

Juan Cuadrado – Juventus (Piemonte Calcio)

OVR: 81

Price: 11,000 on PS4, 8,000 on Xbox and 10,000 on PC

Nico Schulz – Borussia Dortmund

OVR: 80

Price: 3,600 on PS4, 3,000 on Xbox and 5,000 on PC

Yuri Berchiche – Athletic Club Bilbao

OVR: 83

Price: 1,800 on PS4, 2,200 on Xbox and 2,000 on PC

Alejandro Grimaldo – Benfica

OVR: 84

Price: 1,800 on PS4, 2,200 on Xbox and 2,000 on PC

That brings our list of best full-backs in FIFA 21 to a close. For more FIFA 21 guides, news, leaks, and more – follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.