FIFA 21 TOTW 31 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week - Dexerto

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 31 will be rocking up and dropping into Ultimate Team soon, but who will make it in this week? We’ve got some predictions.

With domestic football leagues and cups starting to wrap up, aside from the MLS and CSL that is, we’ve hit that point in FIFA Ultimate Team where Team of the Season cards are taking over.

We’ve already had two squads drop – the Community TOTS and the English Football League – but there are plenty more still to come. Before long, every FIFA 21 player will be eyeing up a 99-rated Robert Lewandowski or some ridiculously overpowered MLS gem.

Though, while Team of the Season releases, we’ll still get our Wednesday Team of the Week releases too, and this week could be a doozy. So, let’s get into it.

Headlining our predictions this week are Antoine Griezmann, Alex Sandro, Jordan Pickford, Marco Verratti, and Dimitri Payet.

Griezmann was red hot in front of goal for Barca as they continued their charge for the La Liga title, while fellow Frenchman Payet bagged two goals and an assist for Marseille. Jordan Pickford gets a nod for keeping a clean sheet against Arsenal during Everton’s 1-0 win, where he made a vital late stop from a Gabriel Martinelli effort.

Elsewhere, we’ve also got a shout for a third Davy Klaassen in-form as he helped Ajax pretty much clinch the Eredivisie title. Oscar and Marko Arnautovic are also representing Shanghai SIPG after they ran out 6-1 winners over Tianjin TEDA.

FIFA 21 TOTW 31 Predictions | Team of the Week 31

GK: Jordan Pickford – Everton – 81 → 84

GK: Justin Biljow – Feyernood – 76 → 80

GK: Claudio Bravo – Real Betis – 77 →81

LB: Alex Sandro – Juventus – 85 → 88

LB: Grimaldo – Benfica – 84 → 86

RB: Matteo Darmian – Inter Milan – 76 → 80

CB: Jonny Evans – Leicester City – 80 → 83

CB: Iñigo Martínez – Athletic Bilbao – 80 → 84

CB: Sokratis – Olympiacos – 79 → 81

CDM: Grzegorz Krychowiak – Lokomotiv Moscow – 80 → 83

CM: Salih Uçan – Alanyaspor – 70 →78

CM: Davy Klaassen – Ajax – 77 → 81 → 84

CM: Ondrej Duda – FC Koln – 75 → 80

CM: Marco Verratti – PSG – 86 → 89

CAM: Federico Higuain – DC United – 73 → 78

CAM: Oscar – Shanghai SIPG – 83 →86

CAM: Andrej Kramaric – Hoffenheim – 82 →84→86

RM: Viktor Tsygankov – Dynamo Kiev – 80 → 83

LM: Georges-Kévin N’Koudou – Beşiktaş – 75 →80

LM: Javier Puado – Espanyol – 72 →78

LW: Dimitri Payet – Marseille – 82 → 86

CF: Michael de Leeuw – FC Emmen – 68 → 74

ST: Antoine Griezmann – Barcelona – 87 →88→89→91

ST: Breel Embolo – Borussia Monchengladbach – 78 → 84

ST: Chris Wood – Burnley – 78 → 82

ST: Adam Armstrong – Blackburn Rovers – 73 → 77

ST: Burak Yilmaz – Lille – 78 → 82 → 85

ST: Marko Arnautovic – Shanghai SIPG – 82 → 85

ST: Joel Pohjanpalo – Union Berlin – 72 →76

ST: Will Grigg – MK Dons – 65 →74

TOTW 31 Silver Stars prediction – Yoane Wissa

As for a Silver Stars card this week, we’ve gone for FC Lorient’s Yoane Wissa. The 24-year-old has already got a solid looking silver card but the objectives boost could turn him into a beast.

After a goal and an assist in Lorient’s 4-1 win over Bordeaux, as well as two assists against Marseille the week before, Wissa is due a boost in FUT.

⏱ 18' | 1⃣-0⃣ 🔝 Yoane Wissa ouvre le score de la tête ! Ça concrétise la belle entame de match de nos Merlus. #FCLFCGB pic.twitter.com/thamWhQsNU — FC LORIENT 🐟 (@FCLorient) April 25, 2021

FIFA 21 TOTW 31 release time

As always, the above list of players isn’t the official TOTW 31 squad, but just our predictions. EA has the final say, but we can’t see them holding off on too many of these players due to TOTS.

Either will, we’ll find out when the new Team of the Week cards release on Wednesday, April 28 at 6 PM, but if there are any changes, you’ll find updates on our Twitter accounts – @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.