Best FIFA 23 La Liga players: Top 23 ratings from Real Madrid, Barcelona & more

EA is continuing its rollout of the FIFA 23 player ratings by showing off the top 23 from LaLiga, featuring the biggest stars from Real Madrid, Barcelona, and many more.

Nothing gets the FIFA community talking quite like a ratings reveal, as fans debate who should be ranked as the best players in every new game.

FIFA 23’s player ratings have proved to be no exception, with the downgrades given to legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi sparking a strong reaction.

Following the Premier League reveal, EA has kept the momentum going by showing the best players FIFA 23 players from the Spanish LaLiga.

FIFA 23 LaLiga player ratings revealed

As they have with every other announcement so far, the devs have fittingly let the community see the top 23 from each league.

Without further ado, here are the best LaLiga players in FIFA 23:

Karim Benzema – 91 rated

– 91 rated Robert Lewandowski – 91 rated

– 91 rated Thibaut Courtois – 90 rated

– 90 rated Jan Oblak – 89 rated

– 89 rated Toni Kroos – 88 rated

– 88 rated Luka Modric – 88 rated

– 88 rated Marc Ander Ter-Stegen – 88 rated

– 88 rated Antonio Rudiger – 87 rated

– 87 rated Frenkie De Jong – 87 rated

– 87 rated Vinicius Jr. – 86 rated

– 86 rated Daniel Perejo – 86 rated

– 86 rated David Alaba – 86 rated

– 86 rated Gerard Moreno – 85 rated

– 85 rated Iago Aspas – 85 rated

– 85 rated Pedri – 85 rated

– 85 rated Jordi Alba – 85 rated

– 85 rated Memphis Depay – 85 rated

– 85 rated Nabil Fekir – 85 rated

– 85 rated Sergio Busquets – 85 rated

– 85 rated Yannick Carrasco – 85 rated

– 85 rated Marco Acuna – 85 rated

– 85 rated Joao Felix – 84 rated

– 84 rated Jules Kounde – 84 rated

Unsurprisingly following their standout seasons last year, it’s Benzema and Lewandowski that lead the way in LaLiga. EA has also handed out substantial upgrades to Vinicus Jr. and Pedri, as the two youngest secured their place as stars of the future.

It wasn’t all good news, however, as the likes of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba were both downgraded to 85, perhaps as a result of Barcelona’s struggles over the last year.

Of course, we’ll have to wait until we get our hands on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team to see how these La Liga ratings affect the meta. That being said, don’t be surprised to see many of these stars dominating FUT Champs in the early weeks.