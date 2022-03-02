8 new FIFA 22 players coming to Ultimate Team: Dani Alves, Falcao, more

EA SPORTS is adding a star-studded list of new players to the Ultimate Team database in FIFA 22, including Barcelona’s Dani Alves and a record signing from yesteryear for Liverpool.

Not all footballers available in offline modes are also added to FUT, meaning that there are often differences between the online and offline rosters at certain clubs. This can sometimes happen depending on the leagues they play in.

On top of that, those players who decided to let their contracts run down or were a free agent when FIFA 22 was first released in October 2021 are often latecomers to Ultimate Team.

However, many of these are added in a post-launch patch, especially if they have been transferred to a club available in the mode. Well, in the case of eight players, their time has finally come.

New players added to FIFA 22 after update 6.1

The latest update for FIFA 22, which did make some minor changes to the Ultimate Team mode (full patch notes here), was released on March 1.

Since then, a number of players that would be perfect for Flashback Squad Building Challenges in the future have been added to the game’s code.

According to a popular FIFA 22 news page, these include the following:

Dani Alves – Barcelona

– Barcelona Daniel Sturridge – Perth Glory

– Perth Glory Jerome Boateng – Lyon

– Lyon Frank Ribery – Salernitana

– Salernitana Andy Carroll – West Brom

– West Brom Serge Aurier – Villarreal

– Villarreal André Onana – Ajax

– Ajax Radamel Falcao – Rayo Vallecano

EA SPORTS has been faced with a number of big decisions in early 2022.

This hasn’t just included adding new items to the FUT market, but also price locking the late Ahmet Calik after his death in January, and most recently the decision to remove Russian clubs and players from the game following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The studio behind NHL 22 has also made a move to phase out Belarus content too, so further changes may await the online game in due course.