12 new retro kits coming in FIFA 22 Season 5

Fifa 22 Ultimate Team is getting 12 retro club kits added in Season 5, including iconic jerseys from Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Tottenham which highlights historic moments from each club.

FUT has seen a steady release of content since FIFA 22 launched back on September 27.

While much of the content has been focused on celebrating current players, EA SPORTS has announced plans to honor important moments in clubs’ histories by releasing retro kits.

FUT gets 12 retro kits

EA revealed the clubs that are getting retro kits, as well as the reason each year was specifically selected.

Some of the most beloved kits in football history are coming back, like Liverpool’s 1982 kit they wore winning both the League Cup and League Title.

Here are all of the retro kits coming to FUT Season 5:

Liverpool ’82 Retro

Man City ’69 Retro

Spurs ’61 Retro

Leeds ’92 Retro

Inter Centenario Retro

AC Milan ‘96 Retro

Dortmund ’76 Retro

Real Madrid ‘07 Retro

U. Católica ‘60s Retro

U. Portugal 1921 Retro

PSG ’89 Retro

S.L. Benfica ‘61 Retro

Other kits include Spurs 1961 Home shirt they wore to win the FA Cup and First Division double, and Real Madrid’s 2007 retro kit with a modernized design.

In the teaser image showing off the retro kits, EA SPORTS gave a first look at the dozen kits each with their own unique design from leagues around the globe.

Along with new kits, Fantasy FUT Team 2 will be getting the likes of Martinelli, Coutinho, Dembele, and more.