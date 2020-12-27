Logo
Fall Guys

How to unlock MrBeast skin in Fall Guys

Published: 27/Dec/2020 6:38

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Mrbeast Fall Guys skin
Mediatonic

Share

Fall Guys players can embrace their inner animal with an awesome MrBeast skin, which resembles his iconic logo. It’s available in the item shop from December 26 to December 29.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has become a household name in the past couple of years. His philanthropy, charity work, and ambitious endeavors include everything from record-breaking giveaways to opening burger chains.

Earlier this year, he teamed up with Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, G2 Esports, and AimLab and donated $1,000,000 to Special Effect, a charity based in the U.K that helps physically disabled people play games.

It happened as a part of Fall Guys ‘Battle of the Brands’ competition, which was a special event intended to help raise money for the charity in the form of bids. In return for their efforts, Mediatonic promised the highest bidders they will receive their own Fall Guys costumes. 

Ninja already received his skin, and it’s already become a popular choice. Like Agent Smith in The Matrix, Ninja Jelly Beans have been populating entire servers. Now, players will be able to get their hands on MrBeast’s costume as well.

MrBeast
Mr Beast, YouTube
MrBeast is one of the most charitable and philanthropic personalities and content creators on the internet.

How to get MrBeast’s Fall Guys skin

Like Ninja’s Fall Guys skin, MrBeast’s is available in two pieces. The top half is a blue wolf’s head, complete with purple lightning bolts on either side of its eyes. It also has sharp teeth enveloping the Jelly Bean’s face. It’s a direct reference to his official logo.

The second piece is a black and blue hoodie that features the logo on its chest. It also has two pink drawstrings and a matching pair of pants. They both cost one crown each, which means you can get the whole piece for a mere two crowns.

It’s not only Fall Guys players and MrBeast fans who are excited. The man himself is also thrilled. He expressed his delight on Twitter and even mentioned the next game he wants to have a skin in.

“Ayyy, we got a skin in Fall Guys!” he wrote. “Whoever is in charge of Among Us skins, can I have one as well?” There’s been no official response yet, but the idea is already gaining traction.

MrBeast’s skin is already proving to be popular. Only time will tell whether it manages to surpass the popularity of Ninja’s skin, but it will almost certainly come down to the wire.

It’s fantastic that Mediatonic teamed up with prominent figures and brands to help raise money for a good cause. Plus, it gives Fall Guys players a chance to get their hands on some limited skins.

Fall Guys

How to unlock Ninja skin in Fall Guys

Published: 20/Dec/2020 1:56

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Ninja Fall Guys Skin
Mediatonic

Share

Ninja

Fall Guys players can purchase an iconic Ninja skin in the item shop from December 21 onwards, featuring his trademark blue spiky hair and yellow bandana.

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has transcended gaming in many ways. He’s done everything from competing in professional scenes to becoming one of the most iconic streamers of all time. However, he’s stayed true to his roots and become quite a philanthropist too.

Earlier this year, he teamed up with Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, G2 Esports, and AimLab and donated $1,000,000 to Special Effect, a charity based in the U.K that helps physically disabled people play games.

It happened as a part of Fall Guys ‘Battle of the Brands’ competition, which was designed to raise money for the charity. The developers promised the highest bidders would get their own costumes in the game. Ninja’s team won, and he’s the first member to get a skin.

Ninja Fall Guys Skin
Ninja
Ninja’s traditional look featured blue spiky hair and a yellow bandana.

How to get Ninja Fall Guys skin

Ninja’s Fall Guys skin is available in two pieces. The top part features his trademark blue spiky hair and yellow bandana, while the bottom part includes what looks like a blue hoodie and a pair of trendy black and blue sneakers.

They both cost five crowns each, bringing the total to 10 crowns for the complete skin. It’s a small price to pay to turn your Fall Guys Jelly Bean into the man himself and stand out from the crowd. The best part is, it will be available from December 21 onwards.

“A while back, we said we’d add costumes to Fall Guys of whoever pledged to donate the largest amount of money to Special Effect,” said Mediatonic. “$1 million was donated by Ninja, MrBeastYT, AimLab, and G2esports! Ninja is up first… he’ll be in the shop tomorrow!”

Ninja’s Fall Guys skin will be a popular choice. It looks great and adds even more color and vibrance to the game. 

Plus, it’s an excellent way to support him for contributing a significant amount of money to a good cause.

MrBeast’s skin is next in line to be added to the item shop. It’ll probably look less stylish than Ninja’s, but it will almost certainly look hilarious. In the meantime, don’t forget to snap up Ninja’s skin.