How to unlock MrBeast skin in Fall Guys

Fall Guys players can embrace their inner animal with an awesome MrBeast skin, which resembles his iconic logo. It’s available in the item shop from December 26 to December 29.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has become a household name in the past couple of years. His philanthropy, charity work, and ambitious endeavors include everything from record-breaking giveaways to opening burger chains.

Earlier this year, he teamed up with Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, G2 Esports, and AimLab and donated $1,000,000 to Special Effect, a charity based in the U.K that helps physically disabled people play games.

It happened as a part of Fall Guys ‘Battle of the Brands’ competition, which was a special event intended to help raise money for the charity in the form of bids. In return for their efforts, Mediatonic promised the highest bidders they will receive their own Fall Guys costumes.

Ninja already received his skin, and it’s already become a popular choice. Like Agent Smith in The Matrix, Ninja Jelly Beans have been populating entire servers. Now, players will be able to get their hands on MrBeast’s costume as well.

How to get MrBeast’s Fall Guys skin

Like Ninja’s Fall Guys skin, MrBeast’s is available in two pieces. The top half is a blue wolf’s head, complete with purple lightning bolts on either side of its eyes. It also has sharp teeth enveloping the Jelly Bean’s face. It’s a direct reference to his official logo.

The second piece is a black and blue hoodie that features the logo on its chest. It also has two pink drawstrings and a matching pair of pants. They both cost one crown each, which means you can get the whole piece for a mere two crowns.

It's happening!@MrBeastYT is now featured in Fall Guys! You have 3 days to activate… ⚡ BEAST MODE ⚡ 1 x 👑 Top

1 x 👑 Bottom pic.twitter.com/4HbpoE1etk — Fall Guys ❄️ Season 3 Out Now! (@FallGuysGame) December 26, 2020

It’s not only Fall Guys players and MrBeast fans who are excited. The man himself is also thrilled. He expressed his delight on Twitter and even mentioned the next game he wants to have a skin in.

“Ayyy, we got a skin in Fall Guys!” he wrote. “Whoever is in charge of Among Us skins, can I have one as well?” There’s been no official response yet, but the idea is already gaining traction.

Ayyy, we got a skin in Fall Guys! pic.twitter.com/ZAtnlfYWxq — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 26, 2020

MrBeast’s skin is already proving to be popular. Only time will tell whether it manages to surpass the popularity of Ninja’s skin, but it will almost certainly come down to the wire.

It’s fantastic that Mediatonic teamed up with prominent figures and brands to help raise money for a good cause. Plus, it gives Fall Guys players a chance to get their hands on some limited skins.