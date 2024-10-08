MrBeast’s viral $10K lookalike challenge is already being called “too easy” for contestants

Despite MrBeast’s efforts to share his millions of dollars with deserving fans, netizens think the rules of his latest game were just “too easy.”

On Monday, October 7, YouTube star MrBeast revealed his new ‘lookalike’ game. The challenge tasked one contestant to try and find the ‘real’ MrBeast in a crowd of doppelgängers.

In an Instagram post detailing the game’s rules, MrBeast stood amidst his lookalikes and asked, “I’m the real MrBeast. Can you tell now?”

“It’s me!” he said. “Let’s see if random people can spot the difference.”

During the game, MrBeast and the lookalikes held up a numbered sign so that the contestant could use it to distinguish their guesses.

After 10 seconds, contestants have to lock in their final decision. If they guess correctly, they win $10,000. But if they lose, they go home empty-handed.

Fortunately, one of the game’s first participants was right when she locked in her final guess, leading her to win the $10K from MrBeast himself.

Despite the game being a definite meet-and-greet with the potential of a monetary prize, netizens considered it “too easy.”

“Easiest MrBeast challenge ever,” wrote one on X/Twitter.

“This is too easy, bro,” said another. “Yooo, I could easily do this. Pick me MrBeast,” quipped a third.

Many others agreed that MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has “way too much money,” adding that he’s simply “giving [away] money for free now.”

Though he hasn’t dropped a full YouTube of the lookalike challenge to his 319M subscribers, MrBeast did just reveal that he has 15 YouTube videos stocked away for when he dies.

During a discussion with his Lunchly partner KSI, the two laughed about the idea. However, MrBeast set the record straight, admitting, “I have a bunch of videos pre-filmed so my channel can keep uploading.”

“In the videos, I made jokes like ‘I’m probably in a coffin right now just chilling, don’t feel bad for me, I’m dead,’” he added.