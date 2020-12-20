How to unlock Ninja skin in Fall Guys - Dexerto

Fall Guys players can purchase an iconic Ninja skin in the item shop from December 21 onwards, featuring his trademark blue spiky hair and yellow bandana.

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has transcended gaming in many ways. He’s done everything from competing in professional scenes to becoming one of the most iconic streamers of all time. However, he’s stayed true to his roots and become quite a philanthropist too.

Earlier this year, he teamed up with Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, G2 Esports, and AimLab and donated $1,000,000 to Special Effect, a charity based in the U.K that helps physically disabled people play games.

It happened as a part of Fall Guys ‘Battle of the Brands’ competition, which was designed to raise money for the charity. The developers promised the highest bidders would get their own costumes in the game. Ninja’s team won, and he’s the first member to get a skin.

How to get Ninja Fall Guys skin

Ninja’s Fall Guys skin is available in two pieces. The top part features his trademark blue spiky hair and yellow bandana, while the bottom part includes what looks like a blue hoodie and a pair of trendy black and blue sneakers.

They both cost five crowns each, bringing the total to 10 crowns for the complete skin. It’s a small price to pay to turn your Fall Guys Jelly Bean into the man himself and stand out from the crowd. The best part is, it will be available from December 21 onwards.

“A while back, we said we’d add costumes to Fall Guys of whoever pledged to donate the largest amount of money to Special Effect,” said Mediatonic. “$1 million was donated by Ninja, MrBeastYT, AimLab, and G2esports! Ninja is up first… he’ll be in the shop tomorrow!”

Ninja’s Fall Guys skin will be a popular choice. It looks great and adds even more color and vibrance to the game.

Plus, it’s an excellent way to support him for contributing a significant amount of money to a good cause.

MrBeast’s skin is next in line to be added to the item shop. It’ll probably look less stylish than Ninja’s, but it will almost certainly look hilarious. In the meantime, don’t forget to snap up Ninja’s skin.