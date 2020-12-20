 How to unlock Ninja skin in Fall Guys - Dexerto
Fall Guys

How to unlock Ninja skin in Fall Guys

Published: 20/Dec/2020 1:56

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Ninja Fall Guys Skin
Mediatonic

Ninja

Fall Guys players can purchase an iconic Ninja skin in the item shop from December 21 onwards, featuring his trademark blue spiky hair and yellow bandana.

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has transcended gaming in many ways. He’s done everything from competing in professional scenes to becoming one of the most iconic streamers of all time. However, he’s stayed true to his roots and become quite a philanthropist too.

Earlier this year, he teamed up with Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, G2 Esports, and AimLab and donated $1,000,000 to Special Effect, a charity based in the U.K that helps physically disabled people play games.

It happened as a part of Fall Guys ‘Battle of the Brands’ competition, which was designed to raise money for the charity. The developers promised the highest bidders would get their own costumes in the game. Ninja’s team won, and he’s the first member to get a skin.

Ninja Fall Guys Skin
Ninja
Ninja’s traditional look featured blue spiky hair and a yellow bandana.

How to get Ninja Fall Guys skin

Ninja’s Fall Guys skin is available in two pieces. The top part features his trademark blue spiky hair and yellow bandana, while the bottom part includes what looks like a blue hoodie and a pair of trendy black and blue sneakers.

They both cost five crowns each, bringing the total to 10 crowns for the complete skin. It’s a small price to pay to turn your Fall Guys Jelly Bean into the man himself and stand out from the crowd. The best part is, it will be available from December 21 onwards.

“A while back, we said we’d add costumes to Fall Guys of whoever pledged to donate the largest amount of money to Special Effect,” said Mediatonic. “$1 million was donated by Ninja, MrBeastYT, AimLab, and G2esports! Ninja is up first… he’ll be in the shop tomorrow!”

Ninja’s Fall Guys skin will be a popular choice. It looks great and adds even more color and vibrance to the game. 

Plus, it’s an excellent way to support him for contributing a significant amount of money to a good cause.

MrBeast’s skin is next in line to be added to the item shop. It’ll probably look less stylish than Ninja’s, but it will almost certainly look hilarious. In the meantime, don’t forget to snap up Ninja’s skin.

Entertainment

Asmongold questions ‘competitive’ Fall Guys following Twitch Rivals drama

Published: 16/Nov/2020 0:56

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Asmongold Fall Guys Twitch Rivals
Mediatonic / Asmongold

Asmongold

Asmongold weighed in on the stream-sniping drama between Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and other streamers in the Fall Guys Twitch Rivals event, and he believes games that depend on public lobbies shouldn’t be used in competitive tournaments.

Millions of viewers tuned in around the world to watch the Twitch Rivals Super Team Tournament at GlitchCon. However, the biggest talking point happened in the Fall Guys event after Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was caught stream-sniping his opponents.

It ignited a drama between some of the most popular streamers on Twitch. Shroud and Tyler1 were shocked and appalled by his behavior since it was a competitive tournament with a prize pool.

xQc acknowledged what he did was wrong and apologized. Still, the incident has sparked widespread discussion about whether Fall Guys and other games with public lobbies are suitable for competitive tournaments.

Asmongold Fall Guys Twitch Rivals
Mediatonic
The Twitch Rivals Super Team Tournament wrapped up with Fall Guys as the final event.

Asmongold has never been one to hold back his opinions. Now, the popular streamer has shared his two cents worth on the issue, and he believes it’s inappropriate to include Fall Guys in competitive tournaments.

“Here’s the thing… it’s a d**k thing to do to cheat in the game and stream snipe the other guy,” he said. “But the other guy was getting free wins. Like, they were giving him free wins.”

“Stream sniping is dumb. Getting free wins is dumb. But you know what’s really even dumber than all of it? Sitting there trying to do a competitive game, putting money on the f**king line for Fall Guys,” he added.

Asmongold Fall Guys Twitch Rivals
Asmongold
Asmongold has chimed in on many issues in the past.

However, Asmongold’s intention is not to throw shade at Fall Guys. Instead, he is more concerned about the nature of hosting a competitive event in a public lobby, which he goes on to explain. 

“Whenever everybody is queuing into a public f**king lobby, half of the lobby is going to be snipers, the other half is going to be fans, and there’s gonna be like three 12-year-olds that are hopped up on Mountain Dew and Adderall that are probably going to beat everyone else anyway,” he said.

“It’s fucking stupid,” he added. “Why are you even wasting your damn time trying to do a Fall Guys tournament putting money on it? What they should have done is they should have just done it for f**king charity.”

Some will inevitably agree with his view, and others will refute it. But in the end, the point he’s trying to make is that something needs to be done to mitigate the risks of using public lobbies in competitive tournaments.

It’s not that big of a deal when the event is for charity. However, it is disconcerting when teams and players compete for a prize pool, especially when some of them are lesser-known streamers who could have used the money.