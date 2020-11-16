 Asmongold questions 'competitive' Fall Guys following Twitch Rivals drama - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Asmongold questions ‘competitive’ Fall Guys following Twitch Rivals drama

Published: 16/Nov/2020 0:56

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Asmongold Fall Guys Twitch Rivals
Mediatonic / Asmongold

Share

Asmongold

Asmongold weighed in on the stream-sniping drama between Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and other streamers in the Fall Guys Twitch Rivals event, and he believes games that depend on public lobbies shouldn’t be used in competitive tournaments.

Millions of viewers tuned in around the world to watch the Twitch Rivals Super Team Tournament at GlitchCon. However, the biggest talking point happened in the Fall Guys event after Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was caught stream-sniping his opponents.

It ignited a drama between some of the most popular streamers on Twitch. Shroud and Tyler1 were shocked and appalled by his behavior since it was a competitive tournament with a prize pool.

xQc acknowledged what he did was wrong and apologized. Still, the incident has sparked widespread discussion about whether Fall Guys and other games with public lobbies are suitable for competitive tournaments.

Asmongold Fall Guys Twitch Rivals
Mediatonic
The Twitch Rivals Super Team Tournament wrapped up with Fall Guys as the final event.

Asmongold has never been one to hold back his opinions. Now, the popular streamer has shared his two cents worth on the issue, and he believes it’s inappropriate to include Fall Guys in competitive tournaments.

“Here’s the thing… it’s a d**k thing to do to cheat in the game and stream snipe the other guy,” he said. “But the other guy was getting free wins. Like, they were giving him free wins.”

“Stream sniping is dumb. Getting free wins is dumb. But you know what’s really even dumber than all of it? Sitting there trying to do a competitive game, putting money on the f**king line for Fall Guys,” he added.

Asmongold Fall Guys Twitch Rivals
Asmongold
Asmongold has chimed in on many issues in the past.

However, Asmongold’s intention is not to throw shade at Fall Guys. Instead, he is more concerned about the nature of hosting a competitive event in a public lobby, which he goes on to explain. 

“Whenever everybody is queuing into a public f**king lobby, half of the lobby is going to be snipers, the other half is going to be fans, and there’s gonna be like three 12-year-olds that are hopped up on Mountain Dew and Adderall that are probably going to beat everyone else anyway,” he said.

“It’s fucking stupid,” he added. “Why are you even wasting your damn time trying to do a Fall Guys tournament putting money on it? What they should have done is they should have just done it for f**king charity.”

Some will inevitably agree with his view, and others will refute it. But in the end, the point he’s trying to make is that something needs to be done to mitigate the risks of using public lobbies in competitive tournaments.

It’s not that big of a deal when the event is for charity. However, it is disconcerting when teams and players compete for a prize pool, especially when some of them are lesser-known streamers who could have used the money.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

Share

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!