ReviewBrah gives anticipated verdict on new MrBeast Burger

Published: 21/Dec/2020 18:20

by Alice Hearing
ReviewBrah reviews MrBeast burger
YouTube: TheReportOfTheWeek

MrBeast

In a brand new video, famous YouTuber John ‘ReviewBrah’ Jurasek has tried out MrBeast’s “Beast Style Burger” from his new chain. 

MrBeast has expanded his YouTube empire into burgers, starting up a new chain restaurant across the USA called “MrBeast Burger.” Upon launch, he’s been giving away free food and wads of cash ⁠— but you can order one yourself at 300 locations. Of course, every burger bought will also give back to charity, helping feed hungry families.

ReviewBrah has recently tried out Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Meal and the McDonald’s McRib, and now he’s given his hotly anticipated verdict on his fellow creator’s new fast-food restaurant, ordering the Beast Style burger, crispy chicken tender sandwich, seasoned fries, and a cookie.

ReviewBrah’s initial reaction was to the amount of sauce on the burger. “It isn’t as saucy as I expected it to be which to me that’s a plus,” he said. “I’ve seen other establishments do this it’s like there’s too much sauce on it and it feels like I’m biting in and it’s like this watery mess.”

MrBeast burger restaurant launch
Instagram: MrBeast
MrBeast launched his new chain on December 20

The YouTuber also observed how well it was cooked, addressing what had been said online: “I saw a few people complaining on social media saying that there were some issues with the meat being undercooked which is just a legitimate concern…the burger that I got it seems like it’s cooked…it’s still tender very rich in flavor

“It’s pretty juicy pretty flavorful and I can’t complain it does have a little bit of a tang to it and some sharpness of course from the onions and the pickles which really do stand out.”

It wasn’t all perfect though. He said, “The bun just seems to be a little too doughy or chewy. The first few bites were just like they seemed to be more bun than anything else. He also pointed out that it is a seven dollar burger, “but again you’re supporting your local restaurants by doing this too you’re helping them out they’re struggling during this time.”

As for the rest of the meal, ReviewBrah described the chicken tender sandwich as “I’ve had worse so I’m not vomiting it up,” and rated the taste of tangy lime in the fries.

Overall the YouTuber gave the Beast Burger a 7 out of 10 and encouraged viewers to try out the “pretty basic but good” establishment if only to help support small businesses.

Twitch under fire for banning streamer because her child used chat

Published: 21/Dec/2020 17:48

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitter/tayhuhu_

Twitch

A Brazilian streamer is calling out Twitch after she was banned indefinitely from the platform after her daughter started interacting with chat while she was picking up food deliveries.

Tayhuhu, who plays Valorant for INTZ’s all-female team explained why Twitch banned her on a Twitter thread early in the morning on December 21.

According to the streamer, who was so upset she started crying, her daughter showed up on the stream without her knowledge when she was out getting groceries.

Twitch doesn’t allow anyone under the age of thirteen to on its site, let alone streamers, even though the account didn’t belong to Tayhuhu’s daughter to begin with.

The ban couldn’t have come at a worse time for the streamer, who claims to have been evolving on Twitch right as she was kicked from the platform, reaching around 300 viewers on average per broadcast.

“The business was helping me help my family,” she further added.

Tay further added that her father and grandfather were overseas working in Japan to earn money and she felt like she was genuinely contributing to the house’s income to help out.

Valorant pro Tayhuhu
INTZ
Tayhuhu plays Valorant professionally.

“I could finally call this a job, and not just a dream, and I got a f**king indefinite ban,” the distraught streamer exclaimed.

The community is also rallying behind Tay in her time of need. A petition for Twitch to unban the Valorant pro has received over 1,000 signatures in just one day.

While the ban may be “indefinite” that doesn’t necessarily mean that she won’t ever be returning to Twitch. Fellow streamer Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors received an indefinite ban earlier in 2020, but is going to be allowed back on the site sometime after Christmas.

tayhuhu in her team jersey
Twitter/tayhuhu_
Tay’s ban has many fans upset.

Nonetheless, the ban is yet another controversy facing the platform, which had a year riddled with DMCA drama, censorship, and the mysterious purge of Dr Disrespect, to name a few.

Hopefully, the backlash will result in Tayhuhu being allowed back on the site, but until then she is streaming over on Facebook Gaming until this whole ordeal is settled.