Mr Beast targets new retweet record with massive Christmas giveaway - Dexerto

Mr Beast targets new retweet record with massive Christmas giveaway

Published: 26/Dec/2020 11:44

by Luke Edwards
What do you get when you combine MrBeast, Twitter and Christmas? The answer is a potential new retweet record, as the YouTuber offered to dish out $10,000 each to five lucky retweeters. The tweet has unsurprisingly exploded.

YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is best known for conjuring up crazy initiatives with the idea of helping make people’s lives better. This Christmas, he’s done everything from opening up his own burger chain to relaunching his “Finger on the App” challenge with a $100k prize – all in the name of charity.

This latest giveaway is a bit more simple, and isn’t the first time he’s done a giveaway like it, either. Back in May 2019, to celebrate his birthday, he offered a $10,000 prize to a lucky retweeter, and the tweet blew up. Prior to this latest giveaway, it has over 1.1million retweets, and was easily his most popular. It’s currently sat snugly in the top 20 most-retweeted tweets ever.

In fact, it got so popular he ended up adding a secondary prize, as bonus cash prizes of $1,000 were sent to ten other retweeters as a “runner-up” prize in the competition.

However, it’s looking like this latest giveaway, where he’s giving five random retweeters $10,000 each, has blown his 2019 one out the water. At the time of writing, it’s not quite hit the 1.1m mark

He’s got a way to go if he’s to beat the most-retweeted tweet of all-time, though. Japanese billionaire Yusaka Maezawa offered to give away 100 lots of 1million yen ($9661.84) back in January 2019. He clocked in well over 4million retweets, so MrBeast still has some ground to catch up.

To crack the top ten, he’ll need to outdo this tweet by Spaniard elrubius, who offered to give away free lemonade to retweeters. That sits at just over 1.5m retweets, which feels much more achievable.

Either way, the competition’s still got plenty of time left to run. If word spreads well enough, we could be seeing MrBeast smashing all kinds of records.

Griffin Johnson confirms his Spotify was hacked after ‘DIXIE’ song appeared

Published: 26/Dec/2020 11:10

by Georgina Smith
Dixie D'Amelio Griffin Johnson

Fans of TikTok star Griffin Johnson were left baffled after a song appeared on his Spotify account called ‘DIXIE,’ though he revealed later that his account had actually been hacked.

Griffin Johnson is a popular social media star who found popularity via TikTok, with his account now sitting at over 10 million followers.

Earlier this year, Griffin and fellow TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio ended things with each other, and she has since moved into a new relationship with Noah Beck. However the transition was not totally smooth, Griffin calling his ex out in the form of a diss track, much to Dixie’s frustration.

Dixie and Griffin were once one of TikTok’s most popular couples ahead of their breakup in August 2020.

So it wasn’t all too out of the ordinary when a new release popped up on the star’s Spotify account entitled simply ‘DIXIE’ in all caps. However, upon giving the track a listen, fans quickly realised that it likely wasn’t Griffin behind the strange tune.

The star took to Twitter on December 26 to clear up any misunderstandings. “My Spotify is hacked btw,” he said. “I don’t even have premium so enjoy my account lol.”

He also made sure to clear the air with Dixie, the subject of the song’s title, tagging her in his tweet and saying, “no worries Dixie I learned the first time,” followed by some lighthearted emojis.

This is by no means the first time that a TikTok star has found themselves subject to a hack, with Charli D’Amelio having her Spotify and VSCO accounts compromised in the past, and just recently with Dixie’s TikTok account being temporarily deleted after a hack.

Fans made sure to send support Griffin’s way online after the incident, one fan saying expressing their frustration that the star “suddenly [got] hacked and hated on for something he didn’t even do,” to which Griffin replied, “it runs in my DNA.”

At the time of writing the song remains live on Griffin’s Spotify, though it is hoped that he will be able to recover his account soon to remove the unexpected new release.