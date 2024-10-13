Chris Broad & CDawgVA call out MrBeast’s “generational falloff”

Chris Broad and CDawgVA called out MrBeast’s “generational falloff,” criticizing the most-subscribed YouTuber for only caring about money.

In a clip posted on October 12, CDawgVA, a voice actor based in Japan, asked Broad to share their thoughts on MrBeast, prompting the latter, known for their Abroad in Japan YouTube channel, to share their thoughts.

“Anyone who thinks MrBeast is about anything other than making himself the richest YouTuber in the world has missed something,” Broad started, before revealing an instance previously where he had met MrBeast’s former manager, Reed Duchscher.

“I had a call with his manager a year or two ago. He was nice enough but was very much like ‘How can you make us more money?'” Broad recalled, adding, “And I was like I make videos that are fun and educational and he was like ‘Yeah but money. Money money money’.”

As the conversation progressed, Broad brought up the partnership between Logan Paul, KSI, and MrBeast for the trio’s Lunchly business venture.

“Then he teamed up with Logan Paul. That should tell you all you need to know. Logan Paul is the biggest f**king c**t there is. You shouldn’t be partnering with those sorts of people.”

Continuing, Broad clarified that while he doesn’t think MrBeast is “pure evil or anything like that,” claimed to have “heard bad things about MrBeast for years.” Turning to MrBeast’s philanthropic efforts, Broad clarified that “He has done great things, we can’t deny that,” but suggested people needed to “look past the philanthropy which is solely designed for his own benefit.”

“The philanthropy always feels like it’s there as a barrier to stop any criticism and now that’s stopped working because people have seen past that,” he continued.

Despite three of YouTube’s biggest names being attached to the product, Lunchly has repeatedly garnered criticism, with dieticians slamming the product’s marketing as “heinous.”