MrBeast expands online empire by purchasing creator hiring platform

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson continues to grow his internet empire after acquiring ‘Vouch,’ an online networking tool specifically for content creators.

It’s hard to go anywhere on the internet without bumping into some sort of news or discourse about MrBeast. It’s easy to see why; he became YouTube’s most-subscribed creator earlier this year, and recently launched a Lunchable’s competitor alongside fellow influencers KSI & Logan Paul.

On top of that, he’s even host of a forthcoming game show that will air exclusively on Amazon — and now, he’s taking over the creator space by purchasing a tool that aims to be a LinkedIn for influencers.

‘Vouch’ is a platform that aims to connect employees with content creators. Job listings on the app’s Twitter/X account show posts like, ‘The Skorys are hiring an editor,’ or, ‘Anna McNulty is hiring! Editor & Producer.’

Vouch offers those hoping to get a leg up in the industry a chance to work with some of the net’s biggest entertainers, and now, MrBeast is pulling the strings.

“After a fantastic two years of building Vouch, we’re excited to share that we’ve been acquired by MrBeast,” a statement on the company’s website reads.

“We look forward to continuing our mission of taking the creator economy to new heights by joining the team that never stops doing the impossible.”

MrBeastJobs / Vouch

At the time of writing, Vouch has paused its application as it changes hands to one of the internet’s most prominent stars.

This news follows another hiring development for MrBeast, who came under fire in October 2024 due to a LinkedIn job listing seeking out an AI Concept Artist.

The YouTuber faced backlash from artists, one of whom demanded he “put a real artist who needs a job on payroll instead of shilling out money for someone to put a prompt into a generator.”