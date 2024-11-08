MrBeast court documents reveal behind-the-scenes look at his YouTube empire

Obtained court documents detail how MrBeast marketed his brand to even bigger companies in hopes of partnering with them.

Having earned an estimated $85M this year, MrBeast was honored as the highest-paid YouTuber of 2024.

From being buried alive to renting out an entire underground city and more, the star has been able to use his creativity to catapult him into a rising empire of his own. He’s even created videos for after he dies so that his 328M+ YouTube subscribers can enjoy his content postmortem.

While much of his work can be found on his YouTube channel, there are also behind-the-scenes details that have helped MrBeast gain traction in an ever-growing industry of influencers.

Court documents filed in October reportedly detailed how MrBeast marketed himself to large brands for sponsorship deals by using pitch decks, which are presentations that explain goals, plans, and services. The documents are from proposed brand deals between December 2022 and March 2023.

The available information detailed how MrBeast showcased his audience demographics, online growth, and successful content style to hopefully secure deals with brands like Walmart, Ford, CarMax, General Motors, LG and even The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

In the obtained pitch decks, the YouTuber and his team shared his vastly growing subscriber and follower counts, monthly views, and unique viewers to help investors better understand just how many people tune into his online content.

In the attempt to sell what he does, MrBeast also included information about excursions and stunts he’s pulled over the years. In a variety of pitches, the YouTuber detailed his first experience of being buried alive by writing, “MrBeast pushes through the impossible.”

The YouTuber continued to market his large following by noting how many people showed up to the grand opening of his MrBeast Burger restaurant. “MrBeast attracted a crowd of over 25,000 people for the grand opening of his first brick-and-mortar MrBeast Burger restaurant,” the pitch read.

In discussing his audience, he added, “MrBeast serves as a trusted voice and helps translate brand messaging into digestible concepts to the everyday consumer.” He went on to say that by partnering with him, brands would “win over” demographics that they previously hadn’t. “Partner with MrBeast and win over Gen Z & Gen Alpha… or your competition will,” the deck slide read.

Though said pitch approaches are from a couple of years ago, MrBeast has continued to run successful businesses including Feastables, Lunchly, and a TeamTrees collaborative fundraiser to support the Arbor Day Foundation.