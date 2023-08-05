EVO 2023: Schedule, results & winners

EVO 2023, the world’s premier fighting game tournament, is set to take place on August 2023. We’ve got everything you need to know to tune into this historic event, including the schedule, results, and tournament winners.

EVO, aka the Evolution Championship Series, is the premier fighting game tournament for players and enthusiasts across the world. This is the tournament where legends are made, where historic moments like “EVO moment 37” happen, and a place where the greats are crowned.

With EVO 2023 approaching and fighting games entering a new era with the likes of Street Fighter 6, the hype surrounding this event is at an all-time high. We’ve got all the details you need to know about EVO 2023, including match schedules, dates, results, and winners, covered in the following few sections.

Contents

EVO 2023 Schedule

CAPCOM EVO 2023 full schedule has been officially released.

The full schedule for EVO 2023 has been presented below. All times are mentioned in PDT (Pacific Daylight Time).

Day 1- August 4, 2023

Main Stage

Link to Main Stage

10 AM-7:30 PM : EVO 2023 Industry Showcase

: EVO 2023 Industry Showcase 7:30 PM- 9 PM: Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Top 6

Stage 2

Link to Stage 2

10:30 AM- 3:30 PM : Dragon Ball Fighter Z R1 Pools

: Dragon Ball Fighter Z R1 Pools 4:30 PM- 9:30 PM: Tekken 7 R1 Pools

Stage 3

Link to Stage 3

10:30 AM- 3:30 PM : King of Fighter XV R1 Pools

: King of Fighter XV R1 Pools 4:30 PM- 6:30 PM: King of Fighter XV R2 Pools

King of Fighter XV R2 Pools 6:30 PM- 8:30 PM: Pools, King of Fighters XV (24 to 6)

Stage 4Link to Stage 4

10:30 AM-3:30 PM : Street Fighter 6 R1 Pools

: Street Fighter 6 R1 Pools 4:30 PM- 9:30 PM: Street Fighter 6 R1 Pools

Stage 5

Link to Stage 5

10:30 AM- 3:30 PM: Guilty Gear Strive R1 Pools

Guilty Gear Strive R1 Pools 4:30 PM- 9:30 PM: Guilty Gear Strive R1 Pools

Stage 6

10:30 AM- 1:30 PM : Mortal Kombat 11 R1 Pools

: Mortal Kombat 11 R1 Pools 1:30 PM- 3:30 PM: Mortal Kombat 11 R2 Pools

Mortal Kombat 11 R2 Pools 4:30 PM- 6:30 PM : Mortal Kombat 11 (24 to 6)

: Mortal Kombat 11 (24 to 6) 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM: Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3

Stage 7

Link to Stage 7

10:30 AM- 3:30 PM : Melty Blood Type Lumina R1 Pools

: Melty Blood Type Lumina R1 Pools 4:30 PM- 6:30 PM: Melty Blood Type Lumina R2 Pools

Melty Blood Type Lumina R2 Pools 6:30 PM- 8:30 PM: Melty Blood Type Lumina (24 to 6)

Day 2- August 5, 2023

Main Stage

Main Stage Link

10:30 AM-1:30 PM: Melty Blood Type Lumina Top 6

Melty Blood Type Lumina Top 6 1:30 PM- 4:30 PM: King of Fighters XV Top 6

King of Fighters XV Top 6 4:30 PM- 7:30 PM: Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising Finals

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising Finals 7:30 PM-10:00 PM: Dragon Ball Fighter Z Top 6

Stage 2

Stage 2 Link

10:30 AM- 2:30 PM : Tekken 7 R2 Pools

: Tekken 7 R2 Pools 3:30 PM- 7:30 PM : Tekken 7 R2 Pools

: Tekken 7 R2 Pools 7:30 PM- 10:30 PM: Tekken 7 (24 to 6)

Stage 3

Stage 3 link

10:30 AM-12:30 PM : Dragon Ball Fighter Z R1 Pools

: Dragon Ball Fighter Z R1 Pools 12:30 PM-2:30 PM : Dragon Ball Fighter Z R2 Pools

: Dragon Ball Fighter Z R2 Pools 3:30 PM- 6:30 PM: Dragon Ball Fighter Z (48 to 6)

Stage 4

Stage 4 link

10:30 AM-2:30 PM : Street Fighter 6 R2 Pools

: Street Fighter 6 R2 Pools 3:30 PM-5:30 PM: Street Fighter 6 R3 Pools

Street Fighter 6 R3 Pools 5:30 PM-7:30 PM: Street Fighter 6 R4 Pools

Street Fighter 6 R4 Pools 7:30 PM-10:30 PM: Street Fighter 6 (24 to 6)

Stage 5

Stage 5 link

10:30 AM-2:30 PM : Guilty Gear Strive R2 Pools

: Guilty Gear Strive R2 Pools 3:30 PM-7:30 PM: Guilty Gear Strive R3 Pools

Guilty Gear Strive R3 Pools 7:30 PM-10:30 PM: Guilty Gear Strive (24 to 6)

Stage 6

Stage 6 link

10:30 AM-2:30 PM: Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 R1 Pools

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 R1 Pools 3:30 PM- 7:30 PM: Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 R2 Pools

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 R2 Pools 7:30 PM-10:30 PM: Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 (48-6)

Stage 7

Stage 7 link

10:30 AM-2:30 PM: Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising Open Beta Tournament

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising Open Beta Tournament 3:30 PM-5:30 PM: Street Fighter 6 R3 Pools

Street Fighter 6 R3 Pools 5:30 PM-7:30 PM: Street Fighter 6 R4 Pools

Street Fighter 6 R4 Pools 7:30 PM-10:30 PM: Street Fighter 6 (24 to 6)

Day 3- August 6, 2023

Main Stage

10:30 AM-1:30 PM: Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 Top 6

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 Top 6 1:30 PM-4:30 PM: Tekken 7 Top 6

Tekken 7 Top 6 4:30 PM-7:30 PM: Guilty Gear Strive Top 6

Guilty Gear Strive Top 6 7:30 PM-10:30 PM: Street Fighter 6 Top 6

EVO 2023 is set to take place between Friday, August 4, 2023, and Sunday, August 6, 2023. The matches will take place between 10 AM PDT to 11 PM PDT on all three days.

The games that will be featured in the tournament are as follows:

Street Fighter 6

Tekken 7

Guilty Gear Strive

King of Fighters XV

Dragon Ball Fighter Z

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

EVO 2023 Total Players for every game

Bandai Namco EVO 2023 has record number of players

The total number of players who are set to participate in EVO 2023 across every major title are provided below:

Street Fighter 6 : 7061

: 7061 Guilty Gear Strive: 2481

2481 Tekken 7 : 1580

: 1580 Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 : 1346

: 1346 Dragon Ball Fighter Z: 838

838 King of Fighters XV : 666

: 666 Melty Blood Type Lumina : 554

: 554 Mortal Kombat 11: 449

EVO 2023 Winners and Results

Mortal Kombat Top 6

Winner: 212NinjaKilla

Top 6

Position Player 1st Place 212NinjaKilla 2nd Place Nicolas 3rd Place Scorpionprocs 4th Place A F0xy Grampa 5th Place TheMightyUnjust 6th Place Xombat

Melty Blood: Type Lumina Top 6

Winner: Moai

Top 6

Position Player 1st Place Moai 2nd Place Dai 3rd Place Jimmy Tran 4th Place Jing 5th Place KR_Wrestling Man 6th Place ScrawtV

King of Fighters XV Top 6

Winner: Xiaohai

Top 6

Position Player 1st Place Xiaohai 2nd Place ET 3rd Place mok 4th Place Wero Asamiya 5th Place MadKOF 6th Place Lacid

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Top 6

Winner: Gamera

Top 6

Position Player 1st Place Gamera 2nd Place Buh 3rd Place Shuaboo 4th Place Diaphone 5th Place JFK_jp 6th Place slashgg

Dragon Ball Fighter Z Top 6

Winner: Hikari

Top 6

Position Player 1st Place Hikari 2nd Place Yasha 3rd Place Nitro 4th Place Gropis 5h Place Kite 6th Place Garlic Bread

This concludes everything that you need to know about EVO 2023 so far. We will update this section with even more details once the tournament begins in the future. In the meantime, check out some of our other games at Dexerto for guides and tips.

