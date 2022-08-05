Twitch streamer makes Dr Disrespect in Escape from Tarkov and gets Doc’s seal of approval

A Twitch streamer managed to transform their Escape from Tarkov character into YouTube star Dr Disrespect, and the two-time seemed to approve.

Dr Disrespect is one of the most recognizable streamers in the game. Aside from his massive popularity, the creator’s signature mullet, tinted shades, and mustache have become virtually iconic.

It’s no surprise then, that many fans take it upon themselves to recreate his striking look in various different games, such as Apex Legends.

In the latest effort to bring the streamer to life in a game, one Twitch streamer molded his Escape from Tarkov character to look exactly like the two-time, and Doc responded.

Streamer recreates Dr Disrespect in Escape from Tarkov

On August 3, Twitch streamer HyperRatTV tweeted an Escape from Tarkov screenshot showing off his character, with the caption: “This one for you doc, @DrDisrespect.”

Fans will immediately notice the striking resemblance the character bear to the two-time. Not only is it rocking the red vest, sunglasses, and mustache that have become synonymous with Dr Disrespect, but it’s even got the headphones that he wears on every stream.

The man himself seemed to appreciate the effort that had cleary gone into picking the right look, with the YouTuber star simply replying: “Incredible…”

Aside from his usual game, Call of Duty: Warzone, Dr Disrespect can often be seen playing Escape from Tarkov onstream, and is clearly a fan of the game, despite temporarily quitting the title back in 2021.

In fact, the red vest that HyperRatTV’s character was added by the devs with the Doc in mind.

Although he’s currently hard at work on his own game, Deadrop, he clearly appreciated being recreated so perfectly in Battlestate Games’ tactical FPS. Hopefully, this won’t be the last time we see fans get creative and introduce the streamer into other games.