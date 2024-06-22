Dr Disrespect responds to new Twitch ban allegations from ex-employee

Dr Disrespect has responded after a former Twitch employee alleged the streamer was permanently banned in 2020 for inappropriately messaging a minor.

Once hailed as the “Face of Twitch”, Guy ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm was suddenly removed from the site in 2020 with fans left in the dark as to why.

A legal dispute between the Doc and Twitch followed his permanent ban and was resolved two years later, however, the reasoning behind his removal remained a mystery.

Dr Disrespect new Twitch ban allegations explained

Four years after his ban, ex-Twitch employee Cody Conners took to X (formerly Twitter) to share new allegations.

According to Conners, an unnamed male streamer was caught “s***ing a minor” using Twitch’s whispers feature, and had planned to “meet up with her at TwitchCon”.

He added: “The powers that be could read in plain text. Case closed, gang.”

While Conners didn’t directly name Dr Disrespect, users across social media quickly connected the tweet to Doc.

After influencer Jake Lucky also chimed in – naming Dr Disrespect as the alleged streamer – Doc himself responded and denied any “wrongdoing”.

Dr Disrespect responds to the allegations

He wrote: “I get it, it’s a hot topic but this has been settled, no wrongdoing was acknowledged and they paid out the whole contract.”

Despite his denials, many within the industry have spoken up in response to Conner’s claims.

Rod Breslau, one of the first journalists to break the news of the Doc’s ban, also posted to X.

He simply wrote: “I didn’t lie,” though added that Conners was a “secondhand source.”

Journalist Nathan Grayson stated that “without revealing anything else in order to protect sources,” he had heard “basically this explanation” multiple times.

Like those before him, he clarified that his sources were secondhand; “They were not in the room when it happened, nor could they provide documentation.”

As to why Conners chose to speak out now, four years after the ban and two years following the lawsuit resolution, it was suggested an NDA may be to blame.

Game artist Del Walker pointed out, “I know many NDAs are listed at 4 years – his Ban was June 2020.”

Dr Disrespect’s channel is still inactive on the Amazon-owned streaming platform.