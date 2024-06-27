Shroud belives Dr Disrespect won’t return after scandal: “He’s out of our scene”

Shroud is convinced Dr Disrespect is done for good. In light of the disgraced streamer’s scandal, having admitted to talking with a minor, shroud believes there’s no coming back and Doc is “out of our scene” forever.

In 2020, Dr Disrespect was mysteriously slapped with a permanent ban on Twitch. The reasoning for said ban finally came to light in 2024 as former Twitch staff spilled the beans on Doc, real name Guy Beahm, and his interactions with a minor on the streaming platform.

Dr Disrespect soon admitted to as much and was subsequently removed from Midnight Society, a gaming studio he co-founded. Sponsors then began cutting ties as longtime friends stood against his actions. Amid the fallout, Doc revealed his plans to take an indefinite break from the streaming space, despite a lengthy statement assuring he’ll be back in due time.

For shroud’s money, he doesn’t see an eventual return in the cards. The actual FPS phenom and multiple-time champion argues it’s a matter of age and public sentiment that’ll keep Dr Disrespect off the internet for good.

While the nature of any relationship offline remains nebulous, shroud and Dr Disrespect have certainly streamed together a great deal over the years. With friendly banter along the way, the two often took shots at one another online through their time playing H1Z1, PUBG, and many other hit shooters. The two even once collaborated on a Battle Royale project together.

Discussing his former content creator pal amid the fallout, shroud admitted Doc was right for doing one thing: Coming clean amid the accusations and not leaving fans in the dark.

“I think he made the right choice,” shroud began. “Him admitting to it was the best course of action. What he did was absolutely f***ed up, but him admitting to it is at least…The worst thing he could have done is keep it going, that would have been the worst.”

If Beahm had remained silent, not addressed the allegations leveled against him, “all these people who support him” would have been left without “any information,” shroud argued. So from that angle, appreciates the controversial figure speaking up, but he strongly believes it’ll be the last we hear.

Twitter: shroud The two popular streamers have collaborated together for years.

“We don’t know the context, we don’t know how far it went, but that doesn’t matter, that’s irrelevant,” shroud added. “What matters is it’s admitted to, and we’ll see if he ever comes back. I don’t think so, I don’t think he comes back.”

Although Dr Disrespect claimed he’d return after an extended vacation with his family, shroud thinks it’s time for him to step away once and for all.

Firstly, “he’s old,” shroud said. “He’s 42 years old. What is he gonna disappear for four years and hope the internet forgets about it?

“I think he might just say f*** it and find something else to do. I think he’s out of our scene.”

With sponsors out of the picture, multiple companies and high-profile brands assuring they won’t work with him again, not to mention former friends speaking against him and his actions, if Dr Disrespect does eventually return, he’d effectively be on his own.