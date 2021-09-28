Dr Disrespect explains why he doesn’t play Escape from Tarkov anymore

Dr Disrespect is known for tearing down his opponents on a variety of FPS titles, but fans have begun to notice that he no longer plays Escape from Tarkov.

Over the years, Dr Disrespect has grown into one of the most popular streamers in the Warzone community, with thousands of loyal fans tuning in to watch him every single day.

Despite the two-time’s undeniable skill on Raven Software’s BR, he’s never the type to stick to one game and can often be found attempting to complete his triple threat challenge.

This involves him trying to pick up a win on three separate FPS titles, whether that’s PUBG, Apex Legends, or even Rogue Company.

However, fans of the Doc have noticed that he no longer plays Escape from Tarkov, and they decided to ask him why.

Does Dr Disresect play Escape from Tarkov?

During Doc’s September 27 stream, one of his fans asked him why he no longer includes Escape from Tarkov in any of his triple-threat challenges.

In response, the two-time explained that he still enjoyed the title, but it’s just one of those games that he feels like he needs to play a lot to get used to. Unlike Warzone, it’s not an FPS you can just jump into and have a few casual matches.

As you have to level up and build up your classes after a reset, it’s not a title that fits the triple threat challenge very well.

“Tarkov’s one of those games where I feel like I gotta play it a lot unless your character is leveled up and you got a whole bunch of classes… to go back to it, to go through the inventory, it’s very slow for someone who hasn’t played a lot, you have to build all that s**t up”.

Topic starts at 54:43

While the Doc will likely go back to Tarkov at some point in the future, it’s clear he feels the need to commit a lot of time to the title whenever he plays it.

As it’s a very challenging game, it makes sense that the two-time wouldn’t want to jump in just to be torn down by experienced players. Fingers crossed the Doc gives Tarkov another try soon, as it always makes for great content on stream.