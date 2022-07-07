Dr Disrespect outsmarts Escape From Tarkov foe with big brain proximity chat trick

Michael Gwilliam . 9 hours ago

Violence, speed, momentum and brain power? Dr Disrespect showed just why he is the back-to-back Blockbuster Video Game Champion by tricking an Escape From Tarkov opponent in style.

Dr Disrespect is one of the world’s top streamers. Known for his outlandish, larger-than-life personality and top-notch gaming skills, Doc has proven himself as a dominant force in the world of gaming.

During a July 6 stream, the banned Twitch star booted up Escape From Tarkov having already secured a win in Warzone solos as part of his Triple Threat Challenge.

In his Escape From Tarkov PMC Extraction game, the two-time found himself in a room by himself and put the game’s proximity chat to good use.

YouTube/DrDisrespect Dr Disrespect has some beast Tarkov skills.

Dr Disrespect fools opponent with proximity chat trap

While in the room, Doc realized a threat was hot on his tail and decided to play dumb by pretending to talk to someone else and speak like a zoned-out teenager.

“Bruh, I got a graphics card, bro. No f**king way, dude!” he acted. “Yeah, you back? Yeah, I know, bro.”

As this went on, Doc could hear someone behind the door just waiting to make their move, but the two-time had something up his sleeve to bait his opponent.

“My headset doesn’t work. I have no game audio!” he lied. This was enough for the player behind the door to open it only to get barraged by Doc’s weapon and perish. “Yeah, I do. Of course, I got game audio.”

Pleased with his creative use of proximity chat, Doc uploaded his clip to Twitter where it’s already gone viral with nearly 500,000 views.

It just goes to show that sometimes a big brain play is even more exhilarating than an insane highlight reel snipe.