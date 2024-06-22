Dr Disrespect shuts down claims Twitch ban was for inappropriate DMs to minor

Dr Disrespect has been in hot water after allegations claiming he was banned from Twitch for sending inappropriate DMs to a minor came out. The streamer has since responded, claiming that he did “nothing illegal” and that “no wrongdoing was found”.

A former Twitch employee claimed that a streamer was banned for inappropriately messaging a minor on the platform, and many believe that streamer is Dr Disrespect.

He’s spoken about the situation since the allegations came out, specifically in a reply to Jake Lucky’s tweet, and he had this to say on June 21, just after this info came to light:

“Jake seriously… I get it, its a hot topic but this has been settled, no wrongdoing was acknowledged and they paid out the whole contract.”

The Doc has since gone a step further, making a statement of his own on the topic that claims he didn’t do anything wrong, and that the book was closed on his case against Twitch.

“Listen, I’m obviously tied to legal obligations from the settlement with Twitch but I just need to say what I can say since this is the f*cking internet. I didn’t do anything wrong,” he claimed. “All this has been probed and settled, nothing illegal, no wrongdoing was found, and I was paid.”

For those unaware, Dr Disrespect sued Twitch after his ban in June 2020 and the case was formally settled in March 2022, with him getting paid out and both parties claiming no wrongdoing.

Despite this, Dr Disrespect clarified that he’d never be coming back to Twitch, something that hasn’t changed in the time since his permanent ban.

However, allegations against the streamer have affected those working on Deadrop, a game being made by a studio Dr Disrespect co-founded.

“I’m trying to make sure that the devs I employ can not worry their jobs are at risk because of a controversy involving one of my founders,” said Midnight Society Studio Head Robert Bowling.

Bowling also claims he didn’t know why Dr Disrespect was banned before working with him and claimed he accepted result of the lawsuit as the main reason.

“‘I don’t know’ is also not an acceptable answer to me which is why I decided to accept the result of the lawsuit. When the lawsuit was settled and sealed, all I had to go on was the public information that ‘No wrongdoing acknowledged’ on either side.”

NICKMERCS has also spoken out to defend his fellow streamer, saying that he needs to see more evidence before he believes the allegations.

“I’m as taken back as a lot of you guys are, ok? But the fact remains that these are some crazy accusations, crazy, big-time accusations. Until we know more, until we know them as fact, until they’ve been proven as evidence, what are we talking about? What is anyone talking about?”

Dr Disrespect plans to get right back to streaming on Monday, June 24, though it’s not clear if he plans to address the controversy when he goes live.