Tarkov star Pestily becomes Twitch’s most-subbed streamer with mega subathon

Popular Escape from Tarkov streamer Pastily has overtaken Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyell to become the most-subbed streamer on Twitch, as he edges closer to overtaking Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney and entering the all-time top 10.

Subathons can be one of the most effective ways for a streamer to raise their profile. The most notorious subathon of all-time was Ludwig Ahgren’s from back in April 2021, which saw him overtake Ninja to become Twitch’s most-subbed streamer ever.

His feat has inspired other streamers to undertake similar challenges, with StarCraft caster PiG literally shaving his head after overtaking Ludwig’s 726-hour record in his own subathon. And larger streamers like xQc also have their own subathons planned for the future.

Advertisement

And three-time EFT world champion Pestily has overtaken xQc to become Twitch’s most-subbed streamer, as he reached the 24th day of his own subathon.

On July 24, Pestily, who has over 900k followers, became the most-subbed Twitch streamer as he reached the 68k sub mark. He overtook xQc, who was on just shy of 66k.

The Australian army veteran is right on the cusp of entering Twitch’s all-time top 10, with Tfue’s personal record of 69,500 subs not too far away from Pestily.

If he does reach the all-time top 10, Pestily will cosplay Dr Phil live on stream, and if he reaches the 40-day mark, he will train for and complete a Triathlon.

Advertisement

Pestily still has a way to go if he is to become only the fifth streamer, alongside shroud, Ranboo, Ninja and Ludwig, to reach the 100k mark, and even further to overtake Ludwig’s staggering record of 283,066 subs.

When his subathon does eventually end, however, he has plans in place to help raise money for the Starlight children’s charity during his August streams. He has already raised over $1m for charity in the past, and sees philanthropy as a key part of his streaming career.

While it remains to be seen just how far Pestily can go, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on his progress.