Jake Paul claims boxing ‘helped save his life’: “I felt lost”

As a guest on an episode of the ‘Subject to Change’ podcast, YouTuber Jake Paul revealed that when he felt “lost,” it was boxing that helped save his life.

While 24-year-old Jake Paul was once known as being a constant source of controversy, in the past few years he’s become better known as an influencer-turned-boxer along with brother Logan, and has fought people like Ben Askren, Nate Robinson, and has a bout coming up with UFC star Tyron Woodley.

The star has also recently been putting effort into other projects, including the launch of an anti-cyberbullying charity called “Boxing Bullies.”

Advertisement

It’s clear that the YouTuber has found a great love for the sport, and on a July 22 episode of ‘Subject to Change,’ Jake explained how exactly his life changed after getting into boxing.

When asked if he believed in fate, he replied: “Yeah, I do. I believe, you know, there’s chosen people in this world who have special destinies and special paths. I believe I was chosen 100% by the higher powers to live and fulfill this destiny for a higher purpose.”

Topic starts at 10:22

He went on to say that “for me that higher purpose I think is, inspiring millions of kids who came from a humble background like me, to pursue their dreams and not let anyone stop them. And to take up the sport of boxing because it helped save my life. You know, I didn’t know who I was, I didn’t have purpose in LA, I felt lost, and boxing got me on the straight and narrow.”

Advertisement

Jake explained that he didn’t have anyone “knock on [his] door and inspire [him]” to accomplish anything, so he wants to knock on doors and tell kids that there’s more out there in the world than college and a 9 to 5 job.