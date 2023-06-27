Ironmouse Subathon success sees her smash Twitch subscriber record

Ironmouse has surpassed her sub record set during last year’s Subathon, managing to reach over 172,000 active subs on Twitch with four days still to go.

In March 2022, Ironmouse ran an extremely successful Subathon on Twitch. The month-long event saw the popular VShojo member peak at 171,818 active subscriptions.

This was and had remained a Twitch record for the most active subscriptions ever for a Vtuber and for a female streamer.

That is until now, as Ironmouse has returned to once again break these records with another massive Subathon held during June 2023.

Ironmouse surpasses 172,000 subs during her 2023 Subathon

Ironmouse has beaten her own record of 171,818 active subs during her 2023 Subathon. She is currently at 172,093 active subs.

Showing appreciation for those that supported the subathon Mouse said: “We did it, Bros. We crushed last year’s record! I love you guys! Thank you for all the incredible support and thank you for watching! Today has been a magical day!”

The success of this Subathon cannot be understated. According to TwitchTracker, Mouse’s sub count places her as the fourth most actively subscribed Twitch streamer ever, only behind Kai, Ludwig, and Ninja.

Equally, from June 20 to June 26, the devil Vtuber racked up just short of 1.6 million hours watched. In the same duration, the next closest female streamer was Karubi Akami with 481,000.

Ironmouse is hosting the subathon to raise money for The Immune Deficiency Foundation, a charity that aims to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life of people with immunodeficiency disorder. Mouse herself is open about having the disorder and has spoken about the challenges it brings.

Despite breaking her own record, Ironmouse isn’t stopping yet. Her 2023 Subathon is scheduled to continue until the end of the month so she still has until June 30 to get even more subs.