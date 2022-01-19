Shroud claims cheaters “can do almost anything” in Escape from Tarkov rant

After encountering one cheater after another in Escape from Tarkov, Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek claimed that it’s insane how they “can do almost anything” and still get away with it.

Cheaters have been running rampant in Escape from Tarkov for a while now. Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar exposed one who ruined one of his friend’s games. He even managed to take one down himself, proving he’s still got it.

Shroud has been a little more fortunate though. Instead of cheaters, he’s been encountering screaming superfans. But that all changed during a recent stream when he encountered several cheaters in quick succession.

Advertisement

First, he battled against some speed hackers. “I swear to god, those were speed hackers,” he said.

“The footsteps that I heard were Mach Speed. It was moving so fast, and it came out of nowhere. It was quiet and then, all of a sudden, the fastest f**king steps ever.”

He also suspected that they targeted him on purpose using an ESP hack that reveals other players’ names and items. “Maybe they knew who I was because ESP tells you your name. Maybe they are familiar with the community and know my name.”

But they weren’t the only cheaters he came across. He also came face-to-face with an aimbotter. “I think he’s cheating,” he scoffed. “When he peeked the stairs, he full sprayed both me and you and hit us in the head and eyes at the same time.”

Advertisement

Read More: Shroud demands CSGO step up to compete with Valorant

In the end, he concluded that Tarkov is the wild west when it comes to cheaters. “There are some crazy cheats in this game. It’s insane. They can do almost anything.” He also admitted that “bad desync” sometimes plays a part.

Shroud has been enjoying his latest stint on Tarkov despite all the cheaters, though. He even introduced it to other streamers including Fuslie, Sykkuno, and Valkyrae.

Read More: Shroud roasts Mizkif over potential DMCA ban

However, that doesn’t mean he thinks it’s perfect. He urged the developers to make some changes, particularly in terms of how the A.I. enemies behave. It seems like he wants them to ramp up their efforts against cheaters, too.