XDefiant players furious as cheaters take over lobbies with super jumps, speed boosts, more

XDefiant players are furious as blatant cheaters are taking over lobbies with ridiculous speed and aim hacks, regularly dropping 70+ kills in their games.

In competitive shooters like XDefiant, hackers aren’t exactly a rare occurrence. This is especially true in free-to-play games like Ubisoft’s newcomer to the genre – as it’s relatively simple to make a new account when one gets banned.

In the game’s first week, fans were already reporting instances of cheaters ruining lobbies, although XDefiant’s lead dev assured fans they were working on stamping out all hackers from the game, despite not wanting to talk openly about the game’s anti-cheat.

More than a month into release, players are still reporting cheaters have been overrunning lobbies and dropping an insane amount of kills while being blatant about it. Now, they’re even getting creative with their cheats.

In a post on the XDefiant subreddit, a player showcased a hacker tearing through a Team Deathmatch lobby, filling up the killfeed while jumping and moving around in ways no normal player could.

As the post gained traction, players commented that they had seen the same hacker – or at least ones using similar cheats – in their lobbies too.

“I’m fairly positive I ran into this same guy yesterday and 100% was cheating like this,” one player said. “Game wasn’t even halfway through and had nearly 100 kills and every single kill from the opposing side was from him.”

Some other players were tallying how many blatant cheaters they had come across so far in their hours playing XDefiant.

“This and all the weird cheat deniers are what will kill this game,” a player said. “Hopefully console only crossplay comes soon to help alleviate some of this.”

Searching up the hacker’s profile from the post on Tracker.gg shows just how blatant it is. With just 44 matches played, they’ve won every single game and racked up over 3,000 kills. At the time of writing, their match history in the past 24 hours shows that they have been consistently getting 70+ kills. This is just one example.

