Overwatch 2 cheaters are crashing servers every time they’re about to lose a game

Overwatch 2 cheaters are now crashing servers every time they’re about to lose a game, all while targeting streamers’ lobbies.

When it comes to cheaters, it’s always about gaining an advantage in any way possible. Be it the run-of-the-mill in-game exploits, or some more nefarious types such as aim botting, wall hacking, and — for the console crowd — ximming.

However, Overwatch is seeing an unconventional type of cheating that sees the hacker lag the server every time they’re about to lose to help them win the game.

Happening on Overwatch streamer Supertf’s stream, his first game of the day was hit with a DDoS in the first round just after his team took control of the point, which allowed the enemy team to take it instead.

Interestingly, the cheater, whose in-game name was ‘DDOS’, played as Torbjorn as his turrets wouldn’t be affected by the lag and could still damage and kill enemies.

As Super pointed out in his stream, DDOS has been pulling off the same exploits in the NA Top 500 servers for roughly a week and hasn’t been banned by Blizzard yet.

According to the hacker themselves, they weren’t banned because they weren’t “cheating”. However, lagging the server would be a bannable offense since they are degrading the experience for other players, according to Blizzard’s in-game code of conduct.

DDOS went on to stream snipe Supertf several more times, claiming they had to ability to queue into anybody’s lobby and could unban themselves — though an Overwatch dev in Super’s chat rebuffed it.

“Hey look, I’m trying to have fun bro. I’m not trying to be like weird or anything,” the cheater said, but much of Super’s chat made fun of them.

This isn’t the first time Overwatch has seen cheaters crash servers in an attempt to win games, as it has happened before in the first game.