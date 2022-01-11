Shroud reveals the biggest change he’d love to see in Escape from Tarkov

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek revealed the biggest change he’d love to see in Escape from Tarkov, and it’s got to do with how AI-controlled Rogue enemies behave in shootouts with players.

In September 2021, shroud told fans that he’d only start playing Escape from Tarkov again once the game was in a better state. That happened on December 12, 2021, with the release of an exciting new patch.

It added a new location, Lighthouse, complete with new enemies called Rogues. It also fixed many issues with movement and weapons, added voice communication functionality, new weapons and items, and more.

He’s been having a blast on it ever since. However, that doesn’t mean he thinks it’s perfect. On January 10, 2022, he revealed that the biggest change he’d love to see is how the new Rogue enemies deal with players.

“I wish they were programmed a little bit better,” said Shroud. “The way that the rogues are scripted is a little weird, right? The fact that the rogues ignore and go for the most vulnerable point of your body is really weird.”

To illustrate his point, he explained that if you’re wearing a visor or a helmet without a face shield, they’ll just go for your eyes and one-shot you. He believes that shouldn’t be the case, and offered a solution.

“If you bring beefy armor, the rogues should shoot up that armor big time. If they manage to break it, then sure, they’re going to kill you.

“They should know what gear you have and shoot you and pressure you hard. If you stay there for so long and your armor is zero, then yeah, you’re going to die.

It will be interesting to see whether the developers take what he’s saying into account. After all, his opinion would carry some weight.

Either way, though, it hasn’t stopped him from enjoying the game. In fact, he’s even introducing more streamers to it, which is a net-positive for the community.