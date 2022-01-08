Shroud roasts Mizkif over potential DMCA ban: “Back to being a cameraman”

Twitch star Matthew ‘shroud’ Grzesiek delivered a hilarious diss to fellow streamer Matthew ‘Mizkif’ after concerns he would be banned under DMCA rules.

On January 7, Pokimane was banned from Twitch amid a watch party for Avatar: The Last Airbender. Her suspension was seen by many as the beginning of the end of Twitch’s TV meta where streamers have been watching shows on their broadcasts.

Pokimane wasn’t the only streamer watching Avatar, however. Mizkif was also live viewing Avatar, leading to him saying he’s “done” with watching shows on his stream.

FPS streamer and former CS:GO pro shroud chimed in with a hilarious joke about a potential ban for the personality.

Shroud’s perfect Mizkif burn

Shroud joined fellow streamer bnans channel for an IRL cooking broadcast when he commented on the Pokimane ban and what punishment Miz could face.

“Mizkif? Oh, Mizkif’s gone. I think Mizkif is gonna eat a permaban. Mizkif, it was nice knowing you, man,” he said.

He finished with, “See you, somewhere. Being a cameraman or something… He’s got experience in that field, being a cameraman. It’s perfect.”

Shroud was referencing Miz’s start as permanently banned Twitch streamer Ice Poseidon’s cameraman. Since then, he’s gone on to grow his own presence and massive following online.

Although his days purely behind the camera have been over for quite some time, shroud thinks the line of work will suit him if punishment from the Amazon-streaming platform comes his way.