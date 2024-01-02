Overwatch 2 POTG exposes salty aimbotter who cheated and still lost

An Overwatch 2 cheater was exposed in front of the whole lobby after “rage hacking” in a game they couldn’t win, even with an aimbot.

Cheating in Overwatch 2 may not be as prominent as other games, but while it’s still an issue plaguing the community, OW2’s system can help catch nefarious hackers.

Aimbots are one of the most common ways to cheat in any FPS, giving players perfect shots to the head, doubling damage, and landing what would otherwise be impossible frags.

Sometimes, not much can be done to deal with cheaters, but one team not only crushed a hacking Baptiste, but the Play of the Game even showcased the aimbot in action.

Blizzard Entertainment An aimbotting Baptiste can be a major challenge to deal with.

Overwatch 2 cheater gets caught by POTG

During a match on the Push map Esperança, a Baptiste player’s team was losing and activated an aimbot to jump into the fight and kill a whole squad.

The clip, which was all captured at the end of the match by the POTG system, showed the Bap player land a couple of perfect headshot bursts onto Bastion and rival Baptiste.

Following this, they jumped to land a couple of shots on a Widowmaker followed by a 360 kill on the opposing Lucio, finished off the Widow and secured a kill on the Reinhardt for the team kill.

Footage of the clip was posted to X by Twitch streamer ‘Fenr7s’ who was completely baffled by the whole ordeal.

“Who the f**k wakes up after new years and DUOS RAGE HACKING?” they asked.

Luckily for the streamer, two players on the cheater’s team were throwing according to Fenr7s. Looking at the end-of-match scoreboard, both a tank and DPS player on the hacker’s squad had zero kills.

It seems like the cheater has since been banned according to other players, but not before infiltrating the Top 500 rankings.

Hopefully, new features coming to the game in 2024 can help catch cheaters before they manage to have such a negative impact on ranked games.

