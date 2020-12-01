Yvonne defends Pokimane, explains how she helped grow her Twitch career - Dexerto

Yvonne has been entangled in the drama between Pokimane and Fedmsyster, but she took some time in her latest stream to defend Pokimane and even explained how she helped her focus on streaming.

Yvonne ‘Yvonnie’ Ng and Iman ‘Pokimane’ Anys have been friends for several years now. Their friendship started before Yvonne joined OfflineTV and became the house manager in 2018.

However, they have been roped into a drama after a document written by Federico ‘Fedmyster’ Gaytan surfaced on the internet. He claimed Pokimane was one of several OfflineTV members who wanted Yvonne fired and used him as a scapegoat.

Pokimane denied the accusations and doubled-down with a lengthy document of her own to provide more context. Other streamers have also chimed in on the issue and had her back. The consensus is that Fedmyster’s initial document was potentially misleading.

Still, it left fans wondering whether the whole situation had strained the friendship between Pokimane and Yvonne. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem to be the case. Yvonne spoke about Pokimane in her latest stream, and had nothing but kind words.

“So, about [Pokimane] caring about whether I’d do content or not, she… made an exception for me and believed in the type of person that I was and tried to make things work,” said Yvonne.

“I don’t want people to think that she’s so, like…” she added, holding back some tears. “She’s not the way people portray her to be, and she gets sh*t on a lot just because it’s her, and it feels really unfair.”

Yvonne also explained how Pokimane even made an effort to help her focus on streaming. “She tried to work around me because she knew that I did enjoy streaming [and] I did enjoy doing content stuff,” said Yvonne.

“We had a long talk, and she even suggested… we could get a business manager [who could] handle a lot of things so [I] can still stream,” said Yvonne. “That was great.”

“She worked around what I wanted,” she added. “And she actually was the person who also gave me the green light to do YouTube and stuff. I didn’t have a channel before.”

It’s nice to see how much Yvonne still cares about her friend and values their friendship despite all the drama. She struggled to hold back the emotional several times, especially when talking about how people love to hate Pokimane.

In the end, it would be hard to have conversations and details about your private life thrown into the public eye, and even more so when it’s taken out of context.

Fortunately, it seems like this latest OfflineTV drama is dead and buried for the most part. But perhaps more importantly, it’s good to know the friendship between Yvonne and Pokimane is still strong.