Yvonne defends Pokimane, explains how she helped grow her Twitch career - Dexerto

 Yvonne defends Pokimane, explains how she helped grow her Twitch career
Yvonne defends Pokimane, explains how she helped grow her Twitch career

Published: 1/Dec/2020 3:57 Updated: 1/Dec/2020 4:07

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Yvonne Pokimane OfflineTV
Pokimane / OfflineTV

OfflineTV Pokimane Yvonne

Yvonne has been entangled in the drama between Pokimane and Fedmsyster, but she took some time in her latest stream to defend Pokimane and even explained how she helped her focus on streaming.

Yvonne ‘Yvonnie’ Ng and Iman ‘Pokimane’ Anys have been friends for several years now. Their friendship started before Yvonne joined OfflineTV and became the house manager in 2018.

However, they have been roped into a drama after a document written by Federico ‘Fedmyster’ Gaytan surfaced on the internet. He claimed Pokimane was one of several OfflineTV members who wanted Yvonne fired and used him as a scapegoat.

Pokimane denied the accusations and doubled-down with a lengthy document of her own to provide more context. Other streamers have also chimed in on the issue and had her back. The consensus is that Fedmyster’s initial document was potentially misleading.

Still, it left fans wondering whether the whole situation had strained the friendship between Pokimane and Yvonne. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem to be the case. Yvonne spoke about Pokimane in her latest stream, and had nothing but kind words.

Yvonne Pokimane OfflineTV
OfflineTV
Yvonne and Pokimane have been friends for several years.

So, about [Pokimane] caring about whether I’d do content or not, she… made an exception for me and believed in the type of person that I was and tried to make things work,” said Yvonne.

“I don’t want people to think that she’s so, like…” she added, holding back some tears. “She’s not the way people portray her to be, and she gets sh*t on a lot just because it’s her, and it feels really unfair.”

Yvonne also explained how Pokimane even made an effort to help her focus on streaming. “She tried to work around me because she knew that I did enjoy streaming [and] I did enjoy doing content stuff,” said Yvonne. 

“We had a long talk, and she even suggested… we could get a business manager [who could] handle a lot of things so [I] can still stream,” said Yvonne. “That was great.”

“She worked around what I wanted,” she added. “And she actually was the person who also gave me the green light to do YouTube and stuff. I didn’t have a channel before.”

It’s nice to see how much Yvonne still cares about her friend and values their friendship despite all the drama. She struggled to hold back the emotional several times, especially when talking about how people love to hate Pokimane.

In the end, it would be hard to have conversations and details about your private life thrown into the public eye, and even more so when it’s taken out of context. 

Fortunately, it seems like this latest OfflineTV drama is dead and buried for the most part. But perhaps more importantly, it’s good to know the friendship between Yvonne and Pokimane is still strong.

Entertainment

Meet the TikToker going viral for saying “Charli D’Amelio” 100,000 times

Published: 1/Dec/2020 0:56 Updated: 1/Dec/2020 1:09

by Virginia Glaze
Devin Caherly goes viral Charli D'Amelio 100,000 times
Instagram: devincaherly, charlidamelio

Charli D'Amelio

A TikToker has taken over the internet for saying the name of the platform’s most-followed content creator, Charli D’Amelio 100,000 times in a row — and he’s not the first one to lay claim to fame in this manner.

TikTok star Devin Caherly has caught the eye of social media users around the globe after taking on a jaw-dropping challenge, which he announced in a video on November 29.

Claiming that he would say the name of Charli D’Amelio — the site’s most popular creator with over 101 million followers — 100,00 times, his quest soon became a viral sensation, with his original announcement video garnering over 309,000 likes at the time of writing.

Caherly kept track of his project by using an online counter, which he would press each time he said D’Amelio’s name. However, he didn’t ask fans to just take his word for it; he even live-streamed the entire ordeal, but it didn’t turn out as planned.

@devincaherlyLeave a like and come join my stream @charlidamelio♬ original sound – Slowed sounds🥰

Unfortunately for Caherly, as soon as he hit the 999,991 mark, his counter suddenly reset, leaving him completely devastated (although we have to admit, his failure made for a pretty funny TikTok).

@devincaherlyI spent 18 hours straight saying @charlidamelio and right before I hit 100,000 this happens 🤦🏻‍♂️♬ original sound – Devin Caherly

This isn’t his first experiment of this nature, either; Caherly has also said Charli D’Amelio’s name for every ten likes he’s gotten, as well as every ten comments within a 24-hour period.

Caherly’s endeavors ring similar to those of massively popular YouTuber Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson, who has also said the names of social media stars like ‘PewDiePie’ and Logan Paul 100,000 times in the past.

That’s not the only way in which Caherly is similar to Mr Beast; he’s also given out quite a bit of cash and gift cards for his 2.7 million fans — although we can’t say it’s the same as Mr Beast opening a free bank or tipping waitresses in legitimate gold bars.

Either way, it seems that Caherly has opened up quite a career for himself, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds in store for this young creative.