Twitch surprises Pokimane, Valkyrae & more with incredible gift - Dexerto

2020 has been a hectic year for just about everyone, and considering the recent Twitch drama with DMCA takedowns galore, it seems the platform has decided to throw a little love toward some of its top streamers amid the madness.

It’s been a hectic few weeks on Twitch, to say the least: Many streamers have caught surprising bans in wake of recent DMCA notices plaguing the platform, causing them to delete years of clips and VODs to avoid suspension.

Even top broadcasters like Pokimane — who currently boasts over 6 million followers on the site — took a break from Twitch and social media after catching heat in unnecessary drama, leaving the internet for a month.

It seems that Twitch has taken notice of these hardships in some form, as former Twitch streamer Valkyrae revealed that the platform gifted her, Pokimane, xChocoBars and starsmitten an unforgettable gift in their own backyard.

In a Tweet on November 13, Rae gave fans a tour of the girls’ backyard with a humorous video, revealing that Twitch had set up a veritable oasis behind their home.

Twitch brought over clawfoot bathtubs for each streamer, which they filled with goodies to suit their tastes, including everything from numerous Jigglypuff plushies to cozy-looking robes and slippers.

That’s not all; they even set up a “meditation tent” adjacent to the bathtubs, which had been completely outfitted with manicure and pedicure tools — as well as a projector for movies — for the perfect evening getaway, without having to set foot on a plane.

The company also constructed a quirky photo booth and picnic table for the girls, bringing over Sugar Fish sushi, coolers full of drinks, and a cake, to boot!

LOOK AT WHAT TWITCH DID TO OUR BACKYARD 😭❤️ IM SO IN LOVE pic.twitter.com/oFMESlKyYe — Janet 🍫 (@xChocoBars) November 13, 2020

Needless to say, the streamers were tickled pink by Twitch’s unexpected show of kindness — especially considering that Valkyrae has signed with YouTube for an exclusive streaming deal.

That being said, the entire setup has made the entire internet incredibly jealous and impressed, and has us wondering if we shouldn’t set a little time aside this evening for our own relaxation session. Treat yo self!