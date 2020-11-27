PeterParkTV claims Fedmyster tried to get Yvonne fired from OfflineTV - Dexerto

Twitch streamer and friend of OfflineTV, Peter Park, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Fedmyster, Pokimane, and Yvonne, rebuffing claims that Fed didn’t want OTV’s manager replaced.

Back in June, the OfflineTV community was turned upside down as members of the content collective accused Federico ‘Fedmyster’ Gaytan of harassment and misconduct.

Fed had not appeared on social media since giving a statement on the accusations and his removal from OfflineTV, but on November 25, he reappeared on Twitter after private messages between himself and Pokimane were leaked in a document titled ‘My Truth.’

In the document, Gaytan accused Pokimane of twisting the truth about their relationship – claims to which Poki has responded. Additionally, there have also been accusations about the former OTV member wanting their house manager, Yvonne, fired – which he and some of his fans have denied.

However, Twitch streamer and friend of OfflineTV, Peter Park, dismissed those claims – claiming himself that Fed made it clear that he wanted to make a change with OfflineTV’s house manager.

“In this document, there is a section that says Fed never wanted Yvonne fired. I can personally say that this is not true,” he said during his November 26 stream, adding that he wasn’t sure if Fed was “deliberately lying or whatever.”

Peter noted that Fed would regularly visit him and on one occasion had been discussing OfflineTV and Yvonne.

“And he was talking about how Yvonne was lazy, no lifing League, not really helping with content, not really doing a good job as a house manager, and that her room would be better suited for a bigger content creator – and how they were moving toward having her replaced and removed from OTV,” Peter added.

The Twitch streamer also decided against diving into the leaked screenshots between Pokimane and Fed, adding that plenty of takes have already been given on those. But, he did want to clarify the situation about Fed not wanting to replace Yvonne.

“People were saying Fed never wanted her fired and that was a huge talking point and I just wanted to say that’s not true, and that’s that, I’m going to end it there,” Peter concluded.

As Peter notes, many prominent Twitch streamers have weighed in on the drama, giving their take,but not all of them have garnered a response.

It remains to be seen if Fed or anyone else will respond to Park’s own claims, because as of writing, he hasn’t posted on social media since November 25.