 PeterParkTV claims Fedmyster tried to get Yvonne fired from OfflineTV - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

PeterParkTV claims Fedmyster tried to get Yvonne fired from OfflineTV

Published: 27/Nov/2020 14:32

by Connor Bennett
Peter Park and Fedmyster
TikTok: PeterPark/Twitter: Fedmyster

Share

Fedmyster OfflineTV Pokimane

Twitch streamer and friend of OfflineTV, Peter Park, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Fedmyster, Pokimane, and Yvonne, rebuffing claims that Fed didn’t want OTV’s manager replaced. 

Back in June, the OfflineTV community was turned upside down as members of the content collective accused Federico ‘Fedmyster’ Gaytan of harassment and misconduct.

Fed had not appeared on social media since giving a statement on the accusations and his removal from OfflineTV, but on November 25, he reappeared on Twitter after private messages between himself and Pokimane were leaked in a document titled ‘My Truth.’

In the document, Gaytan accused Pokimane of twisting the truth about their relationship – claims to which Poki has responded. Additionally, there have also been accusations about the former OTV member wanting their house manager, Yvonne, fired – which he and some of his fans have denied. 

fedmyster and pokimane
Instagram: Fedmyster
Pokimane and Fed’s relationship has been centre to the OfflineTV drama.

However, Twitch streamer and friend of OfflineTV, Peter Park, dismissed those claims – claiming himself that Fed made it clear that he wanted to make a change with OfflineTV’s house manager. 

“In this document, there is a section that says Fed never wanted Yvonne fired. I can personally say that this is not true,” he said during his November 26 stream, adding that he wasn’t sure if Fed was “deliberately lying or whatever.” 

Peter noted that Fed would regularly visit him and on one occasion had been discussing OfflineTV and Yvonne. 

“And he was talking about how Yvonne was lazy, no lifing League, not really helping with content, not really doing a good job as a house manager, and that her room would be better suited for a bigger content creator – and how they were moving toward having her replaced and removed from OTV,” Peter added. 

The Twitch streamer also decided against diving into the leaked screenshots between Pokimane and Fed, adding that plenty of takes have already been given on those. But, he did want to clarify the situation about Fed not wanting to replace Yvonne. 

“People were saying Fed never wanted her fired and that was a huge talking point and I just wanted to say that’s not true, and that’s that, I’m going to end it there,” Peter concluded. 

As Peter notes, many prominent Twitch streamers have weighed in on the drama, giving their take,but not all of them have garnered a response.

It remains to be seen if Fed or anyone else will respond to Park’s own claims, because as of writing, he hasn’t posted on social media since November 25.

Entertainment

Daequan’s first tweet after 6-month hiatus sparks hope for Twitch return

Published: 27/Nov/2020 5:39

by Andrew Amos
Daequan in TSM shirt
Twitter: Daequan

Share

Daequan tsm

Daequan ‘Daequan’ Loco has broken his six-month social media silence in time for Thanksgiving. While the tweet was short and sweet, it has given fans of the former TSM Fortnite star hope for a potential return to Twitch.

Daequan has practically disappeared from the public eye in 2020. He vowed that he’d try to return to Twitch by January 2020 after taking time off to focus on his health, but hasn’t made an appearance on the platform since December 2019.

On top of that, he’s gone quiet on socials, not posting anything since March. While he has moved in with long-time friend and former duo Hamlinz in the meantime, there wasn’t any indication he was coming back to streaming.

However, Daequan has finally broken his silence to give thanks to his fans on Thanksgiving, and tell everyone that he is getting along just fine.

“Feeling better than I have in years. Always thankful,” the short message red, with a selfie of the streamer.

The tweet has gone viral, with over 100,000 fans liking the tweet, and many of his contemporaries sending him messages of support, including TimtheTatman, NICKMERCS, and Classify.

Daequan’s eight-word return has also managed to spark hope in his fanbase of a potential return to streaming. No matter whether it’s Fortnite, or a new game that’s come out in his absence like Valorant, Daequan’s fans are itching to see him back on the platform.

There is potential for a return. Hamlinz has been a bit more active on social media, and Tfue even tried to get him to turn on the stream ⁠— even if just for a day.

No matter what though, Daequan is taking things at his own pace. He’s still on that journey to better health, and will return in his own time when he believes it’s right.

Fans of Daequan will be hoping it’s not another six months until we hear from the TSM Fortnite star again, but only time will tell if he actually commits to returning to streaming.