Pokimane responds to transphobia accusations after Discord DMs emerge - Dexerto

Pokimane responds to transphobia accusations after Discord DMs emerge

Published: 29/Nov/2020 2:15

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Pokimane has been accused of being a trans-exclusionary radical feminist after a mod tried to blame her for discriminating against a trans girl, but she apologized and maintained her innocence.

Iman ‘Pokimane’ Anys is normally in the spotlight for the right reasons. However, she’s been caught up in drama lately after leaked documents about her relationship with Federico ‘Fedmyster’ Gaytan surfaced.

Pokimane denied the allegations, and it looked like smooth sailing from here on out. But now, another incident has surfaced. It’s a serious one that has thrown her into drama yet again.

Pokimane’s official Discord server has a role exclusive to girls, but users can’t get it unless they confirm their gender by speaking in voice chat. It’s supposed to be a failsafe way to stop male viewers from pretending to be females for trolling purposes.

However, a mod rejected a trans girl from the role. He claimed he was following orders and deflected the blame onto Pokimane. Apparently, the trans girl persisted, which ultimately lead to being banned from the server.

This sparked an uproar on social media. Some people even accused Pokimane of being a trans-exclusionary radical feminist (TERF). Fortunately, she responded quickly and assured fans that everybody is welcome in her community.

“I’m looking into this with said mod/proof of the conversation that was held between them,” she said. [I] will [also] contact SHSLChris directly to resolve this and to assure she is welcomed properly.”

“Anyone in my community should be welcomed with open arms no matter what gender/sexuality,” she added. “I’m so sorry if anyone was made to feel otherwise, especially by a mod. That is not okay, and I’ll make sure it’s properly handled.”

“Furthermore, I’ve unmodded the person in question,” she said, implying that he acted independently.

“Again, I’m so sorry for this interaction, as it is not something I reinforce/a rule of mine, and is far from representative of my personal opinions, as I truly support the trans community.”

The key takeaway is the mod appears to have acted or interpreted the rules in his own way, and has since been unmodded.

Pokimane also maintained her innocence and claimed she is in full support of the trans community. Whether the affected user will accept her invite back into the Discord remains to be seen.

TikToker Sienna Mae slammed by fans for “privileged” trip to Hawaii

Published: 28/Nov/2020 22:54

by Charlotte Colombo
TikTok star Sienna Mae faced backlash from fans after she posted a TikTok of herself going on a spontaneous trip to Hawaii.

TikToker Sienna Mae found herself at the receiving end of criticism recently after she posted a TikTok implying that she had gone to Hawaii to surprise her boyfriend, fellow TikTok star Jack Wright.

In a video posted on her TikTok, she can be seen receiving a text from her boo, who was already in Hawaii, saying how he “wished [she] was here” before throwing clothes in a suitcase, driving to the airport and surprising Wright on a Hawaiian beach.

Due to the current health crisis, fans didn’t react well to Mae’s trip. Several TikTok users reminded Mae in the comments that “we are in a p*ndemic”, with one TikTok user quipping that they “can’t even go to the store” due to the current restrictions.

In response to the backlash, Mae commented on her original TikTok claiming that she flew to Hawaii for work and had tested negative prior to her arrival.

However, for fans on Twitter, this wasn’t good enough. One user said: “She’s privileged enough to have a job that she can comfortably work from home with and make thousands of dollars a DAY. Why exactly does she have to go to Hawaii?”

Meanwhile, another Twitter user cast doubt over Mae’s claims, joking: “Yeah right! I’d like to know what job lets you run off to Hawaii! How can I get hired there?”

Mae is yet to publicly comment further on this backlash.

Who is Sienna Mae?

Sienna Mae Gomez is a California-based TikTok star who has seen exponential growth in popularity during the late summer/early autumn of this year.

Although she is only sixteen years old, she has already grown a sizeable platform due to her entertaining dance videos and content advocating for body positivity. She currently has 10.7 million followers on TikTok and 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

While some TikTok stars gained their platform over time, Mae’s rise to TikTok stardom was fairly rapid, with TheNetline reporting that she gained 1.5 million TikTok followers in two weeks.

Many would be intimidated by such a rapid rise to fame, but in an interview with The NetLine in September, Mae said: “I love it. I wouldn’t change it for the world. This is what I have been saying I’ve wanted to do ever since I came out of the womb. I’m really happy and I really am thankful for the support. I am ecstatic about my TikTok fame.”

Mae has been dating Jack Wright since October, with the two confirming their relationship with a kiss at Saddle Ranch on 12 October. She met Wright at the high school they both attend.