Yung Gravy sparks Amouranth relationship rumors after Adin Ross hot tub stream

Photos and streams where rapper Yung Gravy has his arms around Twitch star Amouranth have sparked rumors that the two may be at the beginning of a relationship.

Twitch star Amouranth revealed that she was married during her October 16 stream, and showcased abusive phone calls and text messages.

After a two-day break, she returned to the platform to explain that she was “free,” that her husband was out of the house, and that she was going to be able to hang out with friends again.

Amouranth made an appearance on Adin Ross’ October 28 hot-tub stream alongside Yung Gravy, sparking rumors of a potential relationship in the process.

Are Yung Gravy and Amouranth dating?

At the time of writing, there is no confirmation whether or not Yung Gravy and Amouranth are dating.

However, fans across the internet have begun spreading their own rumors after the two appeared together on stream and in photos.

While the Adin Ross stream was the first sighting of the two together, Gravy posted a picture on Twitter with his arm around Amouranth’s shoulders while standing beside Adin Ross and YouTube star iShowSpeed.

In the tweet, he said: “Double Date.”

This prompted fans to share their thoughts about the rumored relationship in the replies.

“[The] Gravy train moves fast,” one said.

Another replied: “Bro saw an opportunity,”

With 6.9 million followers, Yung Gravy is already well known on TikTok having created rap hits like ‘Betty’ and ‘Hot Tub.’

He’s also gained popularity recently after allegedly linking up with Ariel Fulmer, as well as making out with Addison Rae’s mom Sheri Easterling at the 2022 VMA’s.