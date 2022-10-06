Yung Gravy shocks fans with Ariel Fulmer Instagram follow amid Try Guys drama

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Yung Gravy left his fans shocked after uploading a TikTok showing that Ariel Fulmer followed him on Instagram just days after her husband and former Try Guys member Ned Fulmer admitted to being unfaithful to her.

Over the last few months, Rapper Yung Gravy has taken his interest in moms to the next level.

After Addison Rae’s parents Sheri Easterling and Monty Lopez split up over allegations that Lopez was cheating in June, Gravy jumped on the opportunity to take Sheri on a date to the VMA’s just two months later that led to Monty releasing a Yung Gravy diss track.

Gravy has left fans stunned yet again after uploading a video showing that former Try Guys member Ned Fulmer’s wife Ariel followed him on Instagram.

Yung Gravy shocks fans with Ariel Fulmer Instagram follow

On October 5, Yung Gravy posted a video with the caption “Drop your most recent W” with his song C’est La Vie playing in the background.

It then transitioned to show Ariel Fulmers Instagram account with the “follow back” button, meaning that she followed him even though he didn’t follow her.

This comes just days after her husband Ned Fulmer was removed from the Try Guys after allegations began to surface that he cheated on Ariel with a member of the production team.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

Tons of fans flooded to the comments with their reactions.

“Ned’s broke, Ariel’s UP,” one user replied.

Another user commented: “Ned is scream crying right now.”

While a third viewer said: “This wasn’t on my 2022 bingo card… here for it tho.”

It’s unknown what exactly is going on between the two, as it very likely could be just an innocent follow on social media.

We’ll have to wait to see.