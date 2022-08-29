Addison Rae’s mom kisses Yung Gravy on VMAs red carpet

Addison Rae’s mom, Sheri Nicole Easterling, accompanied Yung Gravy to the VMA’s yesterday, the two even sharing a kiss on the red carpet.

Rapper Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole Easterling, the mom of influencer Addison Rae, made their red carpet debut at the MTV VMA’s – The two then shared a kiss for the camera that has sent Twitter – and those who have been following the drama closely – into a frenzy.

Since the allegations that Rae’s father Monty Lopez had cheated on Easterling surfaced, the couple has been firing shots at each other online. The situation getting even more heated when the 26-year-old rapper spoke on a podcast about how he wanted to go on a date with Easterling, even declaring that they will be “going on a date very soon.” For those who may not be up to date on all the controversy, check out Dexerto’s full run down to get you back up to speed.

Now though, it appears that the date in question was the MTV VMA’s, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole Easterling arrived at the event in color-coordinated outfits, holding hands and sporting big smiles while walking the red carpet.

According to Cosmopolitan, Gravy explained in a red carpet interview how the two connected and what it is that drew him to the 42-year-old. “We met online and we connected right away,” began Gravy. “You know, I’m from the farthest north it gets and she’s from the farthest south it gets. I’m into MILFs and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just the perfect match.”

When Sheri was asked for her reaction to being at the VMA’s with Yung Gravy, she replied and said that she was “super excited” and “just happy.”

This public appearance is likely to get a big reaction from Lopez given how he responded to Gravy’s initial comments when asking Easterling on a date. After hearing Gravy’s flirtatious words, Lopez hit back at Yung Gravy by challenging him to a boxing fight on TikTok. “Watch your [mouth] boy!” he wrote in the clip. “[You’re] gonna get rocked!”