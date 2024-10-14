Adin Ross pulls Lieutenant Dan’s Kick deal and gives it to someone else

Kick streamer Adin Ross has confirmed that he is no longer offering a lucrative streaming deal to viral Florida man Lieutenant Dan, real name Joseph Malinowksi. Instead, he is giving the deal to another Tampa-based streamer.

Lieutenant Dan’s story went viral after he refused to leave his boat despite serious warnings about Hurricane Milton, which reached the coast on October 11.

As new-found fans prayed for his safety, another streamer, known as Tampa Terrence, documented Malinowski’s situation, updating concerned viewers that he had survived the worst of the storm.

As a result of his virality, Adin Ross offered Lt. Dan a Kick streaming deal, as well as buying him a new boat worth up to $100,000.

However, only a matter of days later, Ross has revealed that while the boat purchase is going ahead, the Kick deal is now off the table for Malinowski. Instead, he is giving it to the IRL (in-real-life) streamer, Tampa Terrence.

“I am no longer giving Lieutenant Dan a Kick deal,” Adin said on his October 13 stream. “But I am giving the deal to Terrence. Terrence is going to go around Tampa IRL streaming and he’s going to help out homeless people and people that are in need.”

“And we’re going to give him a budget every day to go out IRL and give out and bless people.”

Despite retracting the Kick deal, Adin explained that he still wants to help Malinowski, “by giving him a boat, but we also want to make sure that he’s staying sober and does it the right way.”

Adin added that he will be featuring on some of Tampa Terrence’s IRL streams, giving out money to homeless people, calling it “god’s work.”

On his TikTok page, Terrence, full name Terrence Concannon, thanked Ross for the offer.

“Adin Ross has been generous enough to give me a Kick deal, in which I will be going around helping out with hurricane relief, and just helping out in the city, doing my part.”

Lieutenant Dan spoke on a livestream, claiming that he had rejected the boat and Kick offer, rather than it being rescinded. He also sparked controversy after using a racist slur during the same stream.

He claimed Terrence owed him money from the GoFundMe that was set up to support Dan. On TikTok, Terrence explained that because Malinowski doesn’t have a valid ID, it is not possible for him to withdraw the funds to his bank account. He said he is working with Tampa Police to “expedite the process.”