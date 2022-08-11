Yung Gravy hits back at Monty Lopez with “perfect” response to boxing challenge

Yung Gravy has finally issued his response to Monty Lopez’s boxing challenge — but it doesn’t look like Lopez is backing down.

TikTok star Addison Rae’s family is beset with drama as her father, Monty Lopez, was accused of cheating on his wife, Sheri Easterling, last month.

After influencer Renne Ash exposed her relationship with Lopez on Instagram, Sheri removed ‘wife’ from her bio and changed it to ‘single mom,’ with both herself and daughter Addison unfollowing Monty on social media.

Amid the drama, American rapper Yung Gravy flirted with Sheri on an episode of the Jeff FM podcast, as well as in a separate TikTok video — prompting Lopez to publish a now-viral TikTok challenging the rapper to a boxing match.

After his video became a veritable meme on the platform, Yung Gravy finally responded… and fans are calling his reply “perfect.”

“I’m a grown man. I’m not gonna fight you over TikTok drama. You’ve got one of the most successful daughters in the world and you decide to act half her age to try to get some attention while embarrassing your whole family.”

“So grow up, get some help, and if we cross paths in real life, don’t do anything stupid.”

Fans are gushing over his response in the comments section — but Monty Lopez didn’t seem to absorb his message.

The Rae family patriarch hit back with his own reply in another TikTok, where he referred to himself as “daddy” and continued to vie for a boxing match with the rapper.

“Yung Gravy needs to watch his mouth talking about all the MILFs out there,” Lopez said. “Cause all those MILFs got some daddies. Some baby daddies, and some of those daddies are equally as bad as me. …so watch your mouth when you’re slapping your gums, bro.”

This marks the latest development in the ongoing drama surrounding Addison’s family, as her mother recently lashed out on Twitter after the TikTok star unfollowed her on social media.