15-year-old releases disturbing diss track for grandma who reported him missing

A 15-year-old has released a threatening, viral diss track targeting his own grandmother for reporting him missing.

There have been some legendary rap beefs over the course of the genre’s history with Kendrick Lamar and Drake repeatedly breaking records in their recent bout. Drawing in the entire internet including Kai Cenat and xQc, that particular feud will likely be viewed as the greatest of the modern age.

Yes, there have been some legendary rivalries from Tupac and Biggie to Eminem and Machinegun Kelly but none come close to this latest duo. A 15-year-old boy and his grandma…

Young rapper Tyron Giles recently released a violent diss track calling out his own grandmother for reporting him missing to police. The nearly 2-minute track has gained viral attention after being shared around social media.

The Columbus Police Department of Georgia put out a missing persons report regarding Giles on June 6, 2024, after he was not seen at home for a few days. The initial report was filed by the 15-year-old’s grandmother and he was eventually found.

Giles’ response to the incident was a diss track in which he called his grandma a ho as well as threatening to stab and shoot her. He went on to claim that she had lied and he was never missing.

“On God, ho, why you done lied to the whole net? Talkin’ bout on me, said I ain’t missin’, I’m just livin’ my best. Don’t wanna come back home to granny, she know what up next. She keep on talkin’, I send shots straight through her chest,” Giles spat on the track.

The Baller Alert blog reported that Giles’ own uncle had responded to the track online and shed some light on the situation. “He has been living with his grandmother, my mother, who has had custody of him for most of his life. His mother is not present but his father does provide some financial assistance,” Giles’ uncle explained.

“My mother suffered a stroke in August of 2022 and although this young man has always been a challenge, he has really lost his mind since her stroke,” he continued.

“My mom is concerned for his safety because he is aligning himself with the wrong people and activities but he is more concerned about getting internet clout by disrespecting his grandma.”

The Columbus Police Department has made no comment regarding the diss track at the time of writing. Whether or not the threats in the diss track are being taken seriously remains unclear.