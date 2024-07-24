xQc slams Ava Kris Tyson’s “copout dogsh*t” response to allegations

xQc minced no words about his thoughts on Ava Kris Tyson’s response to accusations of “grooming” a young fan, calling her reply “copout, dogsh*t trash.”

Ava Kris Tyson has parted ways with YouTube star MrBeast and his team amid accusations of inappropriate conduct with an underaged fan.

On July 23, 2024, she penned several tweets apologizing for her “unacceptable” past behavior and said she would be stepping back from social media to “focus on my family and mental health.”

Ava’s response was met with criticism from several high-profile influencers, including Kick streamer xQc, who was hesitant to share his thoughts at first.

However, he recalled how he reacted to Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban and quickly divulged his opinion on the matter.

“I had this energy with the Doc, I’m gonna say it over here, as well: Copout, dogsh*t trash,” he said. “I’m not here for good faith or to be the best actor. I’m gonna say it as it is. I don’t give a sh*t.”

“You know you have skeletons [in your closet]. You know it’s dogsh*t. You’re acting in irresponsible ways. You’re doing dumb sh*t. You work for a lot of people… you are taking a risk for the whole squad the entire time, and you’re doing it knowingly.”

“You’re saying, ‘My bad if this affected anybody. I’m gonna do the right thing.’ You should have done the right thing. You haven’t done the right thing for years. You’re dumb as f*ck.”

This latest statement follows his previous comments on the subject, where he called out his fellow streamers for not discussing the situation as they had with Dr Disrespect.

“Pretty deviant behavior across the board,” he wrote. “Weirdo. Can’t wait to read some of the cope justifications on why it wasn’t addressed.”

xQc is far from the only influencer to denounce Ava’s apology posts. A number of other content creators also spoke out against her, with the likes of YouTube star Valkyrae calling her response “disappointing and disgusting.”

Others, like Twitch streamer Kai Cenat and FaZe Banks, called Ava a “weirdo,” with many comparing the situation to that of disgraced streamer Dr Disrespect, who admitted the reason he was banned from Twitch in 2020 was due to inappropriate messages to a minor.

At the time of writing, MrBeast has yet to publicly address the situation, leaving concerned viewers demanding answers.